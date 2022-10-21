Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers

Adelaide Strikers Women will host Sydney Sixers Women for a riveting match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. The last time these two teams faced-off, Sydney Sixers Women registered a convincing win by 17 runs.

Sydney Sixers will fancy their chances on Friday as well. The likes of Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Suzie Bates will play a pivotal role against Adelaide Strikers. Meanwhile, the hosts will be looking to play good cricket in front of their home crowd. If Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, and Tahlia McGrath get going, Adelaide Strikers can steamroll Sydney Sixers.

Ahead of the blockbuster WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women be played?

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be played on October 21, Friday.

Where will the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women be played?

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be played at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women begin?

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will begin at 9:55 am IST, on October 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women?

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women?

The WBBL match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AS-W vs SS-W Probable Playing XI:

AS-W Predicted Playing Line-up: Deandra Dottin, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, McPharlin, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt

SS-W Predicted Playing Line-up: Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

