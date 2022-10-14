Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Big Bash League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the third match of the Women’s Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers Women will be up against the Sydney Sixers Women in Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena. The match is slated to begin at 10:00 am IST on Saturday, October 15.

The Adelaide Strikers finished in fourth place in the group stage of the 2021 edition but went on a winning streak in the playoffs. They stumbled when it mattered the most, losing in the final to Perth Scorchers. The Strikers have acquired a strong roster this year and will be looking to clinch the title. Australian all-rounder Talia McGrath will lead the Strikers in this edition.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Sixers have started their campaign in style, defeating the Brisbane Heat by four wickets on Thursday. The side had a dismal run last year, finishing bottom of the league. Under Ellyse Perry, the team has a rejuvenated feel and will be hoping to go all guns blazing against last year’s runners-up.

Ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers will take place on October 15, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers be played?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

What time will the Women’s Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers Women and Sydney Sixers Women begin?

The Women’s Big Bash League match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers will begin at 10:10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Women’s Big Bash League match?

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Women’s Big Bash League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Women’s Big Bash League match?

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Big Bash League match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Possible Starting XI:

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Tegan McPharlin, Katie Mack, Annie O’Neil, Madeline Penna, Deandra Dottin, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Ellyse Perry (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

