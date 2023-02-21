Exclusive: BCCI Close to Bringing Adidas Onboard as Apparel Sponsor

Adidas, a leading sports apparel and equipment brand, is very close to getting apparel rights for the Indian cricket team. The rights currently were with Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the parent brand of the company of Killer Jeans. The Adidas deal will begin in June this year and will last till March 2028.

Ever since Killer Jeans came on board, it wasn’t looked at as an ideal match to have a company with no cricketing background in the mix. The board was keen to get it right and probably return to the days when a leading sports brand like Nike was on the Indian team’s jerseys.

The previous sponsor, Mobile Premier League (MPL), pulled out of the deal early and Killer Jeans walked in as a filler. Prior to MPL coming on board, Nike had a five-year deal with BCCI during which they paid INR 370 Cr from 2016 to 2020.

MPL Sports had then signed a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023 but didn’t complete the tenure.

Adidas to boost brand value

With Adidas coming on board, it is set to enhance the brand value and the presence of a brand with connections to both cricket and sports is likely to act as a major catalyst in attracting more to the brand.

For the first time since BCCI and Nike had forged a partnership, MPL, and Killer coming on board had taken the bragging rights away from Indian cricket in terms of having a top sports apparel brand as their stakeholder.

With Adidas now close to coming on board, the proverbial chip will soon be “back on the shoulder".

