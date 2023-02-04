ADKR vs SWR Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips And Live Streaming Details For Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors, ILT20, February 4

Sharjah warriors will lock horns with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, February 4 in the International League T20. The Warriors are currently fourth in the ILT20 table with seven points from eight games. The Sharjah-based side started the season in troubling fashion after losing their first three matches. Since then, they have somewhat managed to steer the ship, gaining some positive results. However, the Warriors lost their last game against the Desert Vipers by a margin of 22 runs.

They would thus be hoping to return to winning ways against the Knight Riders who are placed at the bottom of the ILT20 table. A victory could also prove valuable in a bid to qualify for the elimination round with Dubai Capitals breathing down their neck.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors, here is all you need to know:

When will the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors be played?

The ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors will be played on February 4.

Where will the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors be played?

The ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

What time will the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors begin?

The ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors?

The ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors will be telecast on the Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors?

The ILT20 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors will be streamed live on the Zee5 website and app.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Suggested Playing XI for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Paul Stirling, Dhananjaya de Silva, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Denly

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Naveen-ul-Haq, Junaid Siddique

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Predicted XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders probable playing XI: Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke, Dhananjaya de Silva, Brandon King, Charith Asalanka, Zawar Farid, Akeal Hosein, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Matiullah Khan, Lahiru Kumara

Sharjah Warriors probable playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Marcus Stoinus, Adam Hose, Joe Denly, Paul Walter, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Muhammad Jawad Ullah.

