Live

IND IN WI, 3 ODI SERIES, 2019 2nd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 11 August, 2019

1ST INN

India *

77/2 (16.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by India (decided to bat)
Live

TNPL, 2019 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 August, 2019

1ST INN

VB Kanchi Veerans *

69/5 (12.0)

VB Kanchi Veerans
v/s
Siechem Madurai Panthers
Siechem Madurai Panthers

Toss won by VB Kanchi Veerans (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Port of Spain

11 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Admit Role in Spot Fixing to Resume Career: PCB to Sharjeel Khan

PTI |August 11, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
Admit Role in Spot Fixing to Resume Career: PCB to Sharjeel Khan

Tainted Test opener Sharjeel Khan completed a 30-month ban for spot-fixing on Saturday but Pakistan Cricket Board has made it clear that he has to accept his wrongdoing and attend Anti-Corruption rehabilitation programme before resuming his career.

Sharjeel was banned from all forms of cricket for five years in August 2017 for his role in the spot-fixing scandal that marred Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier that year but the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal had said half of his ban would remain suspended.

Sharjeel, playing for the Islamabad United franchise, was found guilty by the PCB's Anti-Corruption Tribunal headed by Lt General (retired) Tauqir Zia, along with other players like Khalid Latif, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nawaz, Nasir Jamshed and Shahzaib Hasan.

A PCB official said Sharjeel could be allowed to resume playing as soon as September in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy but he has to first admit his involvement in the spot-fixing and apologise for his actions.

He recalled that Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif had to do the same when their spot-fixing bans expired in 2015.

Sharjeel's lawyer Shaighan Ejaz said they had already written to the PCB that his client was ready to undergo the rehabilitation process so that he can return to playing cricket.

Asked about the particular provision under which Sharjeel will have admit his crime and make a public apology, Ejaz said the rehabilitation programme itself contained a clause which said a player can only be allowed to attend it if he is deemed to have admitted his mistake and shown remorse for his actions.

"Sharjeel wants to play cricket again and once we get an answer from the PCB, we will see where things stand," he said.

Sources close to Sharjeel said he has accepted the five charges laid out against him but is reluctant to admit that he committed spot-fixing or derived any financial benefits from it.

pcb

