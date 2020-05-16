Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Adopting Even 30% of What Virat Kohli Did is Enough: Yuzvendra Chahal

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes that if people had even 30% of the kind of effort that India skipper Virat Kohli puts into his craft it would be enough for them to succeed.

May 16, 2020
India vs New Zealand World Cup

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes that if people had even 30% of the kind of effort that India skipper Virat Kohli puts into his craft it would be enough for them to succeed.

“I have been playing with him for around 6 years now since our RCB days. One thing I have learned is that he is a down to earth person," Chahal said on the Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

"No matter how much fame he has got, he will take everyone with him – whether its personal or on field; that I have learned from him. I know that he’s a gym freak and how he has changed his body – I want to learn that from him.

"I have seen him since he was 18-19- the transformation after 2012 or 2013, if anyone adopts even 30% of what Virat did, it’s more than enough."

While Kohli adores Chahal, on a lighter note, he recently called the spinner a clown. With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricketers have been forced to stay indoors and Chahal has been a constant on social media, either making TikTok videos or joining other cricketers on their live Instagram sessions.

And that saw the India skipper pull his leg while interacting with RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

Kohli asked de Villiers to check out Chahal's TikTok videos. "Have you seen his TikTok videos? You should go and check out Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos," said Kohli.

"You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He's an absolute clown."

In fact, Kohli recently said he was even surprised to see Jasprit Bumrah take to social media like fish takes to water. "For me, definitely the biggest joker is Chahal. Next is Jasprit (Bumrah). He has been a revelation," Kohli said.

"I never knew he would talk in details like this publicly. One on one he does it quite often but I never thought he would do so openly like this," he added.



