AF vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 Ariana Akif vs Malmo match, August 2, 12:30 pm IST

AF vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Ariana Akif and Malmo: After the Stockholm leg, the European Cricket Series (ECS) will swiftly move to Malmo 2021 edition. The season opener will see Ariana AKIF facing off against Malmo on Monday, August 2. The game will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club, in Malmo, Sweden and the first encounter is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST.

Defending champions, Ariana Akif would like to replicate their heroics from the previous season. They dominated the Malmo 2020 edition with a 5-1 win-loss record, losing only to Ariana CC in a Golden Ball finish in the group stages.

On the other hand, Malmo is the oldest cricket club in the region, but they ended the previous campaign on a low. They finished third in their group with two wins and as many losses. Malmo will be keen to put their best foot forward and kick off the 2021 campaign with a win.

Both sides will square off in a reverse fixture which will begin at 2:00 PM IST, at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Ariana Akif and Malmo; here is everything you need to know:

AF vs MAL Telecast

The Ariana Akif vs Malmo match will not be televised in India.

AF vs MAL Live Streaming

The match between AF vs MAL is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

AF vs MAL Match Details

The match will be played at the Landskorna Cricket Club, in Sweden and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST. While the reverse fixture between the two sides will start at 2:00 PM, IST.

AF vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Delawar Khan

Vice-Captain: Saqlain Karamat Shah

Suggested Playing XI for AF vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Bilal Zaigham

Batsmen: Saqlain Karamat Shah, Sudais Khan, Khaled Mohammad

All-rounders: Delawar Khan, Hammad Rafiq, Qaiser Munir, Maly Gholum

Bowlers: Yousuf Babak, Hassan Ziagham, Sedik Sahak

AF vs MAL Probable XIs:

Ariana Akif: Yousaf Babak, Delawar Khan, Ayub Azizi, Dharmender Singh, Karan Singh, Ihsan Ullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Pawan Kumar, Maly Gholum, Sedik Sahak, Abdul Naser

Malmo: Yarjan Mohammadi, Bilal Zaigham, Saqlain Karamat Shah, Harris Aziz, Saad Mohammad, Hammad Rafiq, Nikhil Mathur, Sanaullha Habibzai, Sunny Sharma, Hassan Zaigham, Qaiser Munir

