Affecting Games for England Would Mean Hell a Lot to Me: Mark Wood

Mark Wood starred for England with an all-round effort on Day 2 of the fourth Test against South Africa, scoring an unbeaten 35 that helped England reach 400 before picking up three wickets to help reduce the hosts to 88 for 6.

Cricketnext Staff |January 26, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Wood was glad to help England inch closer to a series win after suffering plenty of injuries over the years. This is only Wood's second Test in 11 months; he had knee and side injuries that kept him out of action in recent times.

"I want to affect games of cricket for England, it would mean a hell of a lot to me. It’s something you aspire to do, affect games. It was nice to get some runs and get some catches in the last game – I know my main suit is my bowling but I like to affect the game in other ways as well," Wood said after the day's play.

"To be able to win a series away from home against a quality opposition would be especially pleasing for me after coming through some hard times."

Wood said the wicket of opener Pieter Malaan, caught Jos Buttler for 15, gave him energy and momentum.

"When that wicket fell it was especially pleasing," said Wood. “I just tried bring a little bit of energy, something a bit different and tried to create a different atmosphere and a different feel to the game."

Wood's 39-ball 35, with three sixes and two fours, was crucial as it lifted England to 400 along with Stuart Broad, who struck 43 from No. 11.

"I knew we were coming here and it was a bit bouncy, so I was working on how I thought they’d attack me – either at the stumps or at my head. I’ve done quite a lot of work. It means I’m going to go out there thinking I can deliver."

england vs south africa 2020mark woodsouth africa vs england 2020

