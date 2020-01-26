Affecting Games for England Would Mean Hell a Lot to Me: Mark Wood
Mark Wood starred for England with an all-round effort on Day 2 of the fourth Test against South Africa, scoring an unbeaten 35 that helped England reach 400 before picking up three wickets to help reduce the hosts to 88 for 6.
Affecting Games for England Would Mean Hell a Lot to Me: Mark Wood
Mark Wood starred for England with an all-round effort on Day 2 of the fourth Test against South Africa, scoring an unbeaten 35 that helped England reach 400 before picking up three wickets to help reduce the hosts to 88 for 6.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 26, 2020, 1:08 AM IST
England Take Big Strides Towards Series Win Over Abject South Africa
Cricketnext Staff | January 25, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
Ben Stokes Fined for Angry Abuse at Wanderers Spectator
Cricketnext Staff | January 25, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
Ben Stokes Sorry Despite 'Repeated Abuse' - and 'Ed Sheeran Reference'
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020
IND v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020
IND v NZWellington WPS All Fixtures
Team Rankings