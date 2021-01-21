- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, 2021Match Ended122/10(32.2) RR 3.77
AFG vs IRE 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming Online
AFG vs IRE, 1st ODI Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check AFG vs IRE match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 11:52 AM IST
Afghanistan and Ireland will face each other in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI is scheduled on Thursday, January 21 and will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The series will be played in accordance with the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup Super League series and all games will be held at the same venue.The upcoming ODI series between the two sides marks Afghanistan’s return since March,while Ireland comes into the series after a 1-1 draw against UAE in a recent ODI series.Both sides would look to gain early lead in the series and will aim to start with a win in the first ODI.
When will the 1st ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Ireland (IRE) start?
The 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, January 21.
Where will the 1st ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?
The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
What time will the 1st ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?
The match will begin at 11:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Ireland (IRE)?
Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will telecast the Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series.
How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Ireland (IRE)?
The match will be live streamed on FanCode website and app.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Playing XIs
AFG vs IRE 1st ODI, Afghanistan probable playing XI vs Ireland: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman
AFG vs IRE 1st ODI, Ireland probable playing XI vs Afghanistan: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Teckor, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking