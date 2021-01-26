- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, 2021Match Ended259/9(50.0) RR 5.18
IRE
AFG260/3(45.2) RR 5.74
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
AFG vs IRE Dream 11 predictions Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Best Picks / Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Captain / Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 26, 2021, 7:39 AM IST
Afghanistan have already won the series after clinching registering victories in the first two matches. If they win the upcoming match against Ireland scheduled for Tuesday January 26, it will be a white wash.
The AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland is scheduled for 11:30 AM IST on January 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
This series is a part of the 2020–23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. This the second ODI series for Ireland and first for Afghanistan.
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland: Live Streaming
All matches of the Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series can be watched on the Fancode app.
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland : Live Score
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland : Match Details
The Afghanistan vs Ireland match is on Tuesday January 26. The match will start from 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, dream 11 team, Afghanistan vs Ireland :
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland captain: Rashid Khan
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland wicket keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland batsmen: Paul Stirling, Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland all-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland bowlers: Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andy McBrine, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series Afghanistan probable 11 against Ireland: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Naveen-ul-Haq.
AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series Ireland probable 11 against Afghanistan: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
