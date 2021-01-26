AFG vs IRE Dream 11 predictions Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Best Picks / Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Captain / Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Afghanistan have already won the series after clinching registering victories in the first two matches. If they win the upcoming match against Ireland scheduled for Tuesday January 26, it will be a white wash.

The AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland is scheduled for 11:30 AM IST on January 26 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

This series is a part of the 2020–23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. This the second ODI series for Ireland and first for Afghanistan.

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland: Live Streaming

All matches of the Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series can be watched on the Fancode app.

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland : Live Score

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland : Match Details

The Afghanistan vs Ireland match is on Tuesday January 26. The match will start from 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, dream 11 team, Afghanistan vs Ireland :

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland captain: Rashid Khan

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland wicket keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland batsmen: Paul Stirling, Asghar Afghan, Rahmat Shah

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland all-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland bowlers: Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andy McBrine, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series Afghanistan probable 11 against Ireland: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan (C), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Naveen-ul-Haq.

AFG vs IRE Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series Ireland probable 11 against Afghanistan: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.