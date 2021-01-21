AFG vs IRE Dream 11 predictions Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series, Afghanistan vs Ireland: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Best Picks / Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Captain / Afghanistan vs Ireland Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Afghanistan will be up against Ireland in their first ODI match of the three-match series in United Arab Emirates on Thursday, January 21. This ODI series was originally scheduled between January 18 to January 23, but due to some visa issues and a mandatory 10-day quarantine, the same had to be delayed. The series is scheduled between January 21 and January 26. This series will be considered as a part of the 2020–23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. This is the second match that the Ireland side will be playing in the league while for Afghanistan, this is going to be the first.

The Afghanistan vs Ireland match will start from 11:30 AM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The other two matches of the Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series have been scheduled for Sunday, January 24 and Tuesday, January 26.

Live Streaming

All matches of the Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI series can be watched on the Fancode app.

Live Score

Match Details

The Afghanistan vs Ireland match is on Thursday, January 21. The match will start from 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland captain: Rashid Khan

Dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland vice-captain: Paul Stirling

Dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland wicket keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lorcan Tucker

Dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland batsmen: Najibullah Zadran, Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien

Dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland all-rounders: Simi Singh, Mohammad Nabi

Dream 11 prediction Afghanistan vs Ireland bowlers: Rashid Khan, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Afghanistan probable playing 11 against Ireland: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Ireland probable playing 11 against Afghanistan: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Harry Teckor, Kevin O'Brien, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young