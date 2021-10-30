AFG vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan vs Namibia, October 31, 03:30 pm IST

AFG vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Afghanistan and Namibia: Afghanistan, with their thrilling performance against the tournament favourites Pakistan, have lit up the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Almost upsetting the Men-in-Green, the Mohammad Nabi-led side has turned Group 2 of the super 12 into a group of death with Afghanistan, India, and New Zealand all in the race to take the second spot in the semis from this group.

Afghanistan will face Namibia on Sunday and will hope to beat them convincingly to get an edge over the other two contenders. However, the unpredictability of the format and the 3-match-winning run of Namibia might cause an upset for Afghanistan.

Ahead of today’s 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Namibia; here is everything you need to know:

AFG vs NAM Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Namibia.

AFG vs NAM Live Streaming

Afghanistan vs Namibia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match can be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AFG vs NAM Match Details

The Group 2 Afghanistan and Namibia match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday, October 31 at 03:30 pm IST.

AFG vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-captain: David Wiese

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: M. Shahzad and R. Gurbaz

Batters: C. Williams, G. Erasmus and H. Zazai

All-rounders: D. Wiese, J. Frylinck, and J. Smit

Bowlers: M. Ur Rahman, R. Khan and R. Trumpelmann

AFG vs NAM Probable XIs:

Afghanistan Possible Starting Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Namibia Possible Starting Line-up: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

