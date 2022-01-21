AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st ODI match, January 21, 12:30 PM IST

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Dream11, AFG vs NED Dream11 Latest Update, AFG vs NED Dream11 Win, AFG vs NED Dream11 App, AFG vs NED Dream11 2021, AFG vs NED Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AFG vs NED Dream11 Live Streaming

AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between Afghanistan and Netherlands:

Afghanistan and Netherlands will go up against each other in a three-match One-Day series. The three One Day Internationals will be played between the two sides on January 21, January 23, and January 25, respectively. All three matches will be hosted at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Afghanistan haven’t played cricket, especially the 50-over format, for the past few months. Their last ODI series came in January 2021 where they defeated Ireland by 3-1. Also, the team last played the gentlemen’s game during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are coming into the tour after a cancelled ODI series against South Africa. The team was scheduled to play a three-match series against Proteas in November 2021. However, the first game was called-off mid-way followed by the entire tour getting postponed.

Ahead of the match between Afghanistan and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

AFG vs NED Telecast

AFG vs NED match will not be telecasted in India.

AFG vs NED Live Streaming

The Afghanistan vs Netherlands game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

AFG vs NED Match Details

The Afghanistan vs Netherlands contest will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha at 12:30 PM IST on January 21, Friday.

AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Colin Ackermann

Vice-Captain- Rashid Khan

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Colin Ackermann, Rahmat Shah

All-rounders: Pieter Seelaar, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bowlers: Fred Klaasen, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

AFG vs NED Probable XIs:

Afghanistan: Mujeeb UR Rahman, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib

Netherlands: Fred Klassen, Bas De Leede, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar, Scott Edwards, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Ryan Klein, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd

