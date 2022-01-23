AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI match, January 23, 12:30 PM IST

AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd ODI match between Afghanistan and Netherlands:Afghanistan will battle it out against the Netherlands in the second One Day International of the three-match series on Sunday. The fixture will be hosted at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha at 12:30 PM IST on January 23.

Afghanistan are likely to dominate the Sunday game as well after producing a blistering performance in the first One Day International. They have taken a lead of 1-0 and need more victory to clinch the series.

In the first match, Afghanistan batted first to score 222 runs in their 50 overs. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi led from the front as he smacked 73 runs. Chasing the total, the Netherlands ended up with only 186 runs with Rashid Khan taking a three-wicket haul.

Bowling was the strength of the Netherlands in the first match and they will hope to bring a change in their batting as well to level the three-match series on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Afghanistan and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

AFG vs NED Telecast

AFG vs NED match will not be telecasted in India.

AFG vs NED Live Streaming

The Afghanistan vs Netherlands game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

AFG vs NED Match Details

The Afghanistan vs Netherlands contest will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha at 12:30 PM IST on January 23, Sunday.

AFG vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Hashmatullah Shahidi

Vice-Captain- Gulbadin Naib

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards

Batters: Colin Ackermann, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi

All-rounders: Pieter Seelaar, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Fred Klaasen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

AFG vs NED Probable XIs:

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmed, Mujeeb UR Rahman, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi

Netherlands: Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Fred Klassen, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar, Scott Edwards, Ryan Klein, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Bas De Leede, Musa Ahmed

