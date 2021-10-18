AFG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match

AFG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up between Afghanistan and South Africa: Afghanistan and South Africa will be up against each other in their respective first warm-up game ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The promising game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi on October 18, Monday at 3:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan’s last international outing came in March 2021 as they were up against Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series.

The series saw Mohammad Nabi & Men emerging victorious by 3-0. South Africa, on the other hand, last outclassed Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series by 3-0. Both Afghanistan and South Africa will be hoping to carry forward the momentum from their last series win to make a mark in the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the match between Afghanistan and South Africa; here is everything you need to know:

AFG vs SA Telecast

Afghanistan vs South Africa match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

AFG vs SA Live Streaming

The Afghanistan vs South Africa match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AFG vs SA Match Details

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi on October 18, Monday at 3:30 PM IST.

AFG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Hazratullah Zazai

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

AFG vs SA Probable XIs

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen ul Haq

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen

