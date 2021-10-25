AFG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match, October 25, 07:30 PM IST

AFG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan and Scotland: Afghanistan will commence the proceeding at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with a clash against Scotland. The Group 2 contest will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 25, Monday. Afghanistan will start as favourites and they will aim to kick off their campaign with a victory. However, Scotland also has the talent and ability to turn the table in their favour.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side will be high on confidence on Monday as they outclassed the defending champions West Indies in their last warm-up game by 56 runs. Afghanistan will rely more on their bowlers especially Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi to weave magic with the ball and take the team home.

Scotland are also in fine form ahead of the T20 World Cup. Kyle Coetzer’s side displayed phenomenal effort in the qualification round as they remained unbeaten throughout. All the Scotland players are in a good rhythm and three victories in the previous round have boosted the team’s morale.

Ahead of the match between Afghanistan and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

AFG vs SCO Telecast

The Afghanistan vs Scotland game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

AFG vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between Afghanistan and Scotland will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

AFG vs SCO Match Details

Afghanistan will be up against Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 07:30 PM IST on October 25, Monday.

AFG vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Richie Berrington

Suggested Playing XI for AFG vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Najibullah Zadrann

All-rounders: Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

AFG vs SCO Probable XIs:

Afghanistan: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask

