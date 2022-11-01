AFG vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Latest Updates: Afghanistan Batters Struggle Against Sri Lanka's Bowling

OUT! Big Wicket for Sri Lanka!

Lahiru Kumara bowls this one on a good length and outside the off pole, Zadran looks to smash it over the mid off fielder for a boundary but he mistimes and sends it straight to Bhanuka Rajapaksa at mid off. Another wicket for Kumara.

Well… Zadran was batting well but it’s third wicket loss for Afghanistan. AFG 90/3 in 12.2