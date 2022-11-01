Home »Cricket Home » News » AFG vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Latest Updates: Afghanistan Batters Struggle Against Sri Lanka's Bowling
AFG vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, Latest Updates: Afghanistan Batters Struggle Against Sri Lanka's Bowling
AFG vs SL: Match 32 T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match 32 T20 World Cup 2022 match from Perth. Also check the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match 32 T20 World Cup 2022 match scorecard
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022, AFG vs SL Latest Updates: Afghanistan have not yet been able to register a win after playing three matches at the T20 World Cup. However, the Mohammad Nabi-led side can still qualify for the semis. For that to happen, Afghanistan need to win their remaining two games. Merely winning the two matches will not be enough for Afghanistan to claim the top spot and secure
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: AFG 99/3 in 14
No doubt, why Sri lanka bank on Wanindu Hasaranga. He is right on his track and has given space for the Afghanistan batters to make runs. Just four runs from this over and Afghanistan in bit of a trouble as they are still a run short of the 100 run mark at the end of 14th over.
Nov 01, 2022 10:41 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran OUT!
OUT! Big Wicket for Sri Lanka!
Lahiru Kumara bowls this one on a good length and outside the off pole, Zadran looks to smash it over the mid off fielder for a boundary but he mistimes and sends it straight to Bhanuka Rajapaksa at mid off. Another wicket for Kumara.
Well… Zadran was batting well but it’s third wicket loss for Afghanistan. AFG 90/3 in 12.2
Nov 01, 2022 10:38 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: Full Power from Ibrahim Zadran
FOUR! Ibrahim Zadran targets Theekshana. Zadran gets right on this fullish delivery, strides forward and strokes this to deep cover for a boundary. And no a SIX! This time again, Theekshana bowls full and outside off, Zadran does no mistake and gets nicely under this one and heaves this over long off for the maximum.
AFG 89/2 in 12
Nov 01, 2022 10:31 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: Is it another shock for Afghanistan?
Hasaranga appeals for LBW… but interestingly, only he seems interested in this. However, convinces the captain to opt for the review and yes they take it.
Ibrahim looked to flick the ball away but the ball had hit him on the back leg – seemingly in line with leg. Will it hit the stumps? Let’s wait…
Nope! Missing the stumps. It’s a NOT OUT!
AFG 72/2 in 11
Nov 01, 2022 10:28 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: Ghani departs!
Wanindu Hasaranga brings big breakthrough right after the drinks break and Sri Lanka in a better state now. Hasaranga bowls short on middle and leg, Ghani goes back smash it to the on side but finds Shanaka at the ropes to perfection and now walks back to the pavilion.
AFG 68/2 in 10.2
Nov 01, 2022 10:25 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: AFG 68/1 in 10
Steady Afghanistan look to project a good competitive score against Sri Lanka. With nine wickets in the bank, Afghanistan must be having smiles on the face but not a bad start from Sri Lanka either. They haven’t really allowed batters to smash big shots but to whose favor this game will go now?
Nov 01, 2022 10:18 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: Good Over for Afghanistan
SIX! Ghani back in the game, releasing some pressure. Kumar bowls full and on off, Ghani stays there and smashes this one over the long off fence for a maximum. A good stroke! This six was much needed for Afghanistan. 11 runs from this over. AFG 63/1 in 9
Nov 01, 2022 10:14 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: AFG 52/1 in 8
Sri Lanka bring in Wanindu Hasaranga and it’s coded message time right now from the coach. 4W. Any ideas, what this might be?
Well…guess must be on while Afghanistan look for some good runs in this over. Hasaranga gives no area to the batters to score runs. Just couple of byes and a run more. AFG 52/1 in 8
Nov 01, 2022 10:06 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: Gurbaz Departs!
Lahiru Kumara provides first breakthrough to Sri Lanka just after the Powerplay. Kumara bowls this on a good length, Gurbaz decides to go for the big shot over mid off, but loses his shape and the ball goes through to dismantle the stumps.
Sri Lanka is now all pumped up and Afghanistan now need to play more carefully. AFG 42/1 in 6.1
Nov 01, 2022 10:02 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: AFGHANISTAN 42/0 in Powerplay
Maheesh Theekshana comes in, bowls well but it’s Afghanistan openers having an upper hand here with a good start. Just four runs from this over. AFG 42/0 in 6
Nov 01, 2022 09:58 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: Ghani and Gurbaz Smash Big Shots
Madushan comes in and this time it’s Ghani. First ball FOUR!
Madushan bowls this full and outside off, Ghani gets his front foot forward and swifts this towards deep mid-wicket for four. SIX! WHAT A SHOT!
Once again, Madushan decides to bowl full and this time Gurbaz decides to send it across the fence as he smashes this one over the cow corner boundary for a maximum. Afghanistan are amazingly taking the charge of the game in this powerplay.
AFG 38/0 in 5
Nov 01, 2022 09:53 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: Gurbaz in ACTION!
Lahiru Kumara comes in with the ball now. Starts his spell with a full delivery just over outside off. Usman Ghani knocks it back towards the bowler but now the second ball comes in and yes! It’s boundary time! FOUR! Ghani finds the space through extra cover and adds four runs to the total.
Another FOUR!
This time Kumara goes with the short ball but seems Gurbaz had already made his mind as he just stands and sends this for a four, just over the bowler’s head. AFG 25/0 in 4
Nov 01, 2022 09:48 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: AFG 16-0 in 3
Kasun Rajitha comes to bowl his second, bowls full and angles it down the leg but Gurbaz smashes a check drive and lofts the ball over long off for a SIX!
Nine from third over. AFG 16-0 in 3.
Nov 01, 2022 09:41 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: AFG 7-0 in 2
First boundary of the day!
Pramod Madushan bowls short and wide, and Gurbaz makes no mistake to time first loose ball of the afternoon for a four. It’s smashed in front of point and Afghanistan now look to bring on some attack on Sri Lankan bowlers.
Six runs from this over. AFG 7-0 in 2.
Nov 01, 2022 09:35 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Score: Good start for SL
Good start for Sri Lanka as Kasun Rajitha gives away only one from the first over. While, Afghanistan openers look to settle themselves a bit slowly in the game
AFG 1-0 in 1
Nov 01, 2022 09:31 IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: All Set For The Game
Usman Ghani and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are the two Afghanistan openers. Kasun Rajitha to open the attack for Sri Lanka. And we are underway.
Nov 01, 2022 09:23 IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Time for the National Anthems
Teams walk out with the little mascots alongside, all set for the national anthems – Sri Lanka’s first and then Afghanistan’s.
Nov 01, 2022 09:22 IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Pitch Report
Samuel Badree inspects the pitch and says that there have been overnight showers and also there are sizeable boundaries so it would help the bowlers a bit. Further, Nasser Hussain says that it is quite dry for a Gabba pitch but it has held together well. Adds that there are darker areas in the pitch which may interest the spinners but ends by saying that a lot will depend on how the spinners are captained and that will be vital in this game
Nov 01, 2022 09:16 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Updates: Dasun Shanaka Says...
We have just the one change with Chamika Karunaratne making way for Pramod Madushan. [losing the last two games] it can happen, but it’s important we bounce back. [poor fielding?] We are a good fielding side, it’s about having confidence on game days. We’re still in with a chance [of making the semis] so hopefully we can win this game and the next and give ourselves a chance
Nov 01, 2022 09:16 IST
AFG vs SL T20 World Cup Live Updates: Mohammed Nabi Says...
It’s a used pitch, so just want to put a good score on the board. Preparations have been perfect, only Zazai is missing. The last two games were washed out, which was really hard cos we were mentally ready in the camp. Mujeeb is going to be really important in the powerplay, most of the times he gets early wickets, so he’ll be more important here