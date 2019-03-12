Afghanistan Add Zahir Khan & Sayed Shirzad to Test squad

Loading...
Zahir recently made his debut for Afghanistan in the final One-Day International against Ireland where he returned figures of 2/55. A promising wrist spinner, the 20-year-old has been around the setup for a while having first turned out for his country in the Intercontinental Cup, in 2015 where he took 7/69 on first-class debut against Papua New Guinea.
He was snapped up by Rajasthan Royal last year but couldn't feature in the tournament due to injury. Zahir boasts a stellar first-class record where he has picked up 34 wickets in seven games at an average of 13.14.
Shirzad also comes with an excellent first-class record behind him. The 24-year-old has returned 49 wickets from 15 FC games at an average of 25.38 and with the Dehradun surface likely to assist pace Shirzad will be expected to play a major role.
“Both Zahir Khan and Sayed Shirzad have very good bowling records in first-class cricket and have played in the ICC Intercontinental Cup for Afghanistan,” said Afghanistan chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzi. “We were awaiting Zahir’s fitness report when announcing the initial 14-member Test squad and now that he is fully fit, we have decided to add him to the squad. Sayed Shirzad is added as an additional pacer in the squad to have another bowling option if needed.”
The only Test begins in Dehradun on March 15.
Squad: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhail, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Waqar Salamkhail, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad
First Published: March 12, 2019, 6:24 PM IST