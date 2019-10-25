Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Afghanistan Announce Re-Jigged Squad For Windies Series, Zadran, Shafiq Dropped

Afghanistan on Friday announced their T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies set to be played in Lucknow, India.

IANS |October 25, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Kabul: Afghanistan on Friday announced their T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies set to be played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India.

As many as five players - Shafiqullah Shafiq, Dawlat Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Fazal Niazai and Najeeb Tarakai - have been dropped from the T20I squad that played in the Bangladesh T20I Tri-series in September.

Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was made the captain following Afghanistan's dismal performance in the World Cup under Gulbadin Naib, will lead the team in both formats.

The series against West Indies will start with three ODIs (November 6, 9 and 11), followed by three T20Is (November 14, 16 and 17), and a one-off Test, beginning November 27.

ODI squad: Rashid Khan (c), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

T20I squad: Rashid Khan (c), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Afghanistanafghanistan vs windiesWindieswindies vs afghanistan

