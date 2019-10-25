Kabul: Afghanistan on Friday announced their T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies set to be played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, India.
As many as five players - Shafiqullah Shafiq, Dawlat Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Fazal Niazai and Najeeb Tarakai - have been dropped from the T20I squad that played in the Bangladesh T20I Tri-series in September.
Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was made the captain following Afghanistan's dismal performance in the World Cup under Gulbadin Naib, will lead the team in both formats.
The series against West Indies will start with three ODIs (November 6, 9 and 11), followed by three T20Is (November 14, 16 and 17), and a one-off Test, beginning November 27.
ODI squad: Rashid Khan (c), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Afsar Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb ur Rahman.
T20I squad: Rashid Khan (c), Asghar Afghan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Yamin Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Afghanistan Announce Re-Jigged Squad For Windies Series, Zadran, Shafiq Dropped
Afghanistan on Friday announced their T20I and ODI squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies set to be played in Lucknow, India.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 16, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
West Indies Names Squads for Afghanistan Series, King, Walsh Jr. Included
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Lance Klusener Appointed Head Coach of Afghanistan
Cricketnext Staff | October 15, 2019, 8:05 AM IST
Phil Simmons Reappointed West Indies Coach Three Years After Being Axed
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 T20 | Fri, 25 Oct, 2019
OMA v CANAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019
NIG v IREAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019
POR v GIBAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings