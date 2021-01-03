Afghanistan Announce Squad for Ireland ODIs, Asghar Afghan to Lead

A 16-member squad has been announced by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland, scheduled to be played in Oman. The series was scheduled to be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE), however, due to visa issues the series will be held in Oman, ACB has informed.

The three ODIs will be played on January 18, 21 and 23 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat.

"The squad is selected keeping in mind the team balance, future plans as well as physical fitness of the players," ACB's Director of Cricket Raees Ahmadzai said.

While some of the Afghan cricketers are currently playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia, they are expected to join the squad before the beginning of the series.

Afghanistan's last international assignment was also against Ireland when the two teams faced each other in three T20Is in March in India. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's spinning all-rounder Rashid Khan has been named the T20I cricketer of the decade by ICC. The 22-year-old made his debut in the shortest format of the game back in 2015 against Zimbabwe but made a name for himself with his all-round skills as the years passed. Synonymous with all the t20 leagues across the globe, Rashid has been a huge hit in the two best T20 leagues: IPL and BBL. His wrist spin is well complemented by some explosive batting in the lower middle order. He is an excellent fielder as well.

Squad: Asghar Afghan(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Naveen ul haq, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(vc), Yamin Ahmadzai, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Javed Ahmadi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf.