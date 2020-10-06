CRICKETNEXT

Afghanistan Batsman Najeeb Tarakai Killed in Road Accident, Board Mourns Death

In an unfortunate incident, Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passed away on Tuesday. The cricketer was hit by a speeding car while crossing a road in Eastern Nangarhar in Jalalabad. He received sever injuries and was in coma after the accident. The Afghanistan Cricket Board took to Twitter to announce the demise of the cricketer.

They tweeted, "ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked! May Allah Shower His Mercy on him."

Najeeb made his international debut in 2014 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. He also played 12 T20Is for the country, where he also scored a 90 against Ireland in Greater Noida. But after that he had failed to feature in any tournament for the team.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shenwari survived a car bomb attack while seven members of his family were killed in the attack. At least 15 people were killed and more than 40 wounded in a suicide car bomb attack that targeted a government building in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

