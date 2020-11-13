- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
Afghanistan Captain Asghar Afghan Gets Engaged For the Second Time
Afghanistan cricket team captain Asghar Afghan is set to start a new chapter of his life as he recently got engaged. This is going to be his second marriage.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
Afghanistan cricket team captain Asghar Afghan is set to start a new chapter of his life as he recently got engaged. This is going to be his second marriage. The 32-year-old cricketer has five children with his first wife.
“Afghanistan national captain @MAsgharAfghan got engaged for the second time in his life. He has five children (including) a son from his first wife. Congratulations for the second inning skipper,” journalist and cricket commentator M Ibrahim Momand tweeted on Thursday.
Afghanistan national captain @MAsgharAfghan got engaged for the second time in his life.
He has five childrens include a son from his first wife.
Congratulations 👏🎉❣️ for the second inning skipper. pic.twitter.com/tYFQiDw5vO
— M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) November 11, 2020
Afghan, who is currently the captain in all three formats of the game, is considered one of the best cricketers of his country. The middle order batsman has represented Afghanistan in 111 ODIs, 69 T20Is and 4 Tests with remarkable success. In ODIs, he has scored 2356 runs at an average of 24.54 and in T20Is, he has made 1248 runs at an average of 21.15. In the four Test matches that he has played, he has 249 runs scored at an average of 35.57. He is also a medium fast bowler who has often helped his team with some decent bowling spells.
ALSO READ: Nathan Lyon Laments Virat Kohli's Absence After First Test, But Says India Will Still Be Strong
Afghan has led his country in more than a hundred international matches and is the most experienced player of his side. However, in April 2019, just before the ICC World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had replaced him with Gulbadin Naib as the captain of the side. The move proved too costly to the team as they lost all of their matches in the tournament.
Following the debacle, Rashid Khan, the young spinner, was then handed over the captaincy across all three formats. This too did not work well. Even Nabi and Rashid had been vocal in their criticism of the board’s decision.
Finally, in December last year, Afghan was reappointed as the captain of the Afghanistan team for all three formats. He was leading his side on the tour to India in March in which Ireland had also participated.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
