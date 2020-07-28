Afghanistan Sack CEO for Mismanagement, Unsatisfactory Performance and Misbehaviour

The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Monday (July 27) sacked Chief Executive Officer Lutfullah Stanikzai for mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehaviour with the board managers.
The board said in a statement that an official termination notice was issued on Monday after Farhan Yousefzai, the Chairman of the ACB, took serious notice of the misconducts. Stanikzai has to hand over all board related documents and equipment to the board by July 29.
"This is worth mentioning here that Stanekzai had previously issued verbal and written warnings.
"The post of Executive Director of the Cricket Board will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of Human Resources (HR) of the Board," the ACB said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the board stressed that their Internal Audit Department, established in 2019, has been successful so far.
"ACB is the biggest sporting organization in Afghanistan and one of the 12 full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Fortunately, with the passage of time, the organization needed a comprehensive organizational structure to complement its growing stature in regional and world cricket. There were many steps taken in this regard which strengthened the board’s operational and administrative capacity," an ACB statement said.
"However, there was a need for a stronger auditing structure to ensure thorough transparency and control in the organization’s operational areas. Realizing this need, the internal audit department was established in 2019 to help ACB achieve its objectives by bringing a systematic and disciplined approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of the risk management, controlling and governance processes.
"... The department has so far been a successful addition to ACB’s structure as it has conducted periodic reviews of the organization’s main operational pillars including Internal Control, Operations, Financial, Compliance, Information systems and procurement reviews. The reviews have resulted in considerable changes in the structure of different administrative departments to increase their effectiveness and efficiency."
