Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Afghanistan Cricket Board to Cut Salaries of Coaching Staff

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (AFB) has announced that it will be cutting down the salaries of the coaching staff by 25 per cent this month in order to deal with the financial crisis developed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

IANS |May 12, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
Afghanistan Cricket Board to Cut Salaries of Coaching Staff

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (AFB) has announced that it will be cutting down the salaries of the coaching staff by 25 per cent this month in order to deal with the financial crisis developed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, salary cut could jump to 50 per cent in June if their tour to Zimbabwe in June is cancelled.

"This is part of our cost saving strategy as we have been also impacted by the COVID-19 crisis," ACB chief executive Lutfullah Stanikzai said.

"We have decided to cut 25 per cent (of the salary for the coaches) for May, 50 per cent for June if we are not able to resume international cricket. We will try and keep them for as long as our financial situation allows," he added.

Head coach Lance Klusener, batting coach HD Ackermann and assistant coach Nawroz Mangal are among those impacted by the decision.

Stanikzai said there has been a loss of revenue for them and they will be negatively impacted if the T20 World Cup -- slated to be held in Australia in October-November -- does not go as planned.

"We are just trying to save costs wherever we can. There has been a loss of revenue for us - the government grant we receive is at risk because the government is spending that on dealing with the pandemic," he said.

"We are not 100 per cent sure the Asia Cup will take place and the revenue we will receive from there. If there are problems with the T20 World Cup, that will also impact us negatively going forward to next year and beyond," he added.

Although Afghanistan's next official assignment is the Asia Cup, the ACB and Zimbabwe Cricket have agreed to play five T20Is in Zimbabwe, which isn't part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

ACBcoronavirussalary cut

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more