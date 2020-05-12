Afghanistan Cricket Board to Cut Salaries of Coaching Staff
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (AFB) has announced that it will be cutting down the salaries of the coaching staff by 25 per cent this month in order to deal with the financial crisis developed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
