Afghanistan Cricket Team's Full Schedule For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The complete fixture for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday. The colossal event will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14. The tournament will kick off on October 17 with hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea facing each other in the Round 1 Group B encounter. In the first round of the event, eight teams that are placed in two Groups (A and B) will take on each other. The winner and runner up from both the groups will qualify for the Super 12 stage, which will kick start on October 23.

Round 2 will kick on October 23 with South Africa and Australia lock horns with each other in their tournament opener.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will kick off their campaign against the winner of Group B in Round 1 on October 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. After that, Afghanistan will be up against Pakistan in the 24th encounter of Super 12 on October 29 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

In their third game, Afghanistan will be up against the runner up of Group A at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on October 31 before taking on India on November 3 at the same venue.

In their last Super 12 match, Afghanistan will lock horns with New Zealand on November 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Here’s a full list of Afghanistan men’s cricket team fixtures at T20 World Cup 2021.

October 25, 2021: vs Qualifier (B1), Sharjah (07:30 PM IST)

October 29, 2021: vs Pakistan, Dubai (7:30 PM IST)

October 31, 2021: vs Qualifier (A2), Abu Dhabi (3:30 PM IST)

November 3, 2021: vs India, Abu Dhabi (07:30 PM IST)

November 7: vs New Zealand, Abu Dhabi (03:30 PM IST)

Telecast:

The Indian fans can watch the Afghanistan team’s matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on the Star Sports Network.

Live-streaming:

The fans can also live stream Afghanistan’s matched from the T20 World Cup on Disney+Hotstar.

