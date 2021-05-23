Afghanistan Likely to Host Pakistan in UAE For Limited-Overs Series

Afghanistan will host Pakistan later this year for three match ODI and equal number of T20I series in UAE. This series comes on the back of Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s meeting where the head of state had promised that he will ask the PCB to arrange a series between the two sides. Saj Sadiq had posted about the meeting back in the day:

Mohammad Nabi “Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was exciting. We had lunch & had a photoshoot with him. We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he has promised that. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him” #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 25, 2021

Coming back to cricket, it is being learnt that the series will take place in September-October as the Men in Green will be touring West Indies where they are scheduled to play five match T20I series as well. Pakistan are scheduled to play New Zealand in September. This will be followed by the World T20 in India.

Pakistan Likely to Host Asia Cup 2022

The Asia Cup 2021 is set to be officially postponed, and it is now emerging that it will be played in consecutive years — 2022 and 2023. Pakistan is likely to host the 2022 edition with Sri Lanka in contention to host 2023 tournament, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. Had the Asia Cup happened this year, it would have been a T20 affair, in order to give teams a chance to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

Earlier PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had said that Asia cup was slated to be held in June, and was likely to be postponed, if India made it to the WTC final. “Asia Cup was set to go last year but it got postponed to this year. Right now, it looks like Asia Cup won’t be going ahead this year as the WTC finals are set to go ahead in June. Sri Lanka had said that they would try to host the tournament in June,” Mani had told reporters in Karachi during a press conference.

