Afghanistan Play in Sharjah, It Will be More Suitable For Us: Mohammad Nabi on IPL Advantage

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has said that he and compatriot Rashid Khan will have an added advantage going into IPL 2020.

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
Mommad Nabi in action in IPL

Afghanistan’s star all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has said that prior experience of playing in the UAE will provide an added advantage to him and his compatriot Rashid Khan going into a ‘quality league’ like Indian Premier League (IPL)

“Afghanistan plays most of their T20 games in Sharjah. Thus, it becomes more suitable for us (me and Rashid) when we travel to UAE for the IPL. But playing in CPL will definitely help us to prepare well for the IPL," the all-rounder told news agency IANS.

Nabi is currently playing for St Lucia Zouks while Rashid is playing for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Nabi also revealed that he spent almost 5 months at home doing absolutely nothing as Covid-19 pandemic raged on globally.

"It is very tough to play after a long rest. During COVID-19 pandemic, I stayed at home for around 4-5 months. We were just training and were not practising any bowling or batting in the outfield,” said Nabi.

"So, a few games in the beginning would be tough. However, we will try to get back into the rhythm as quickly as possible and hopefully, we will do well in the CPL," he added.

The Coronavirus pandemic has made sure that IPL will be played in front of  empty stands and the 35-year-old opined absence of fans will ‘impact’ the players.

“Yes, definitely the absence of fans in the stadium will have an impact on the performance of the players. In absence of fans and crowds, the games would look like club cricket. The presence of fans in the stadiums makes the game a lot more interesting."

Nabi was all-praise for Indian legend MS Dhoni who hung his boots recently.

The Afghan had met Dhoni back in 2006 and termed 'Mahi' as as one of the 'best finisher' and ‘nice human being.’

"Dhoni is one of the best cricketers, the best finisher and a nice human being. I saw him first in 2006 at the Lord's. I bowled to him there. I remember we spoke a lot. He asked me about Afghanistan and what was happening in the country back then."

While the ardent cricket fans remain divided on ICC’s postponement of T20 World Cup, Nabi made it very clear that it was the right decision moving forward.

"It was a good decision to postpone the T20 World Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the matches are being played behind closed-doors. Next year, hopefully the situation will be better and we will be playing in front of the crowd in the stadiums," Nabi signed off.

Afghanistanafghanistan cricket teamICC T20 WCiplipl 2020Mohammad NabiMS DhoniRashid Khan

