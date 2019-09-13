Afghanistan Premier League Postponed Due to Payment Issues

The second season of Afghanistan Premier League has been postponed to 2020, due to the inability of Snixer Sports, commercial partners of the league, failing to pay the rights money.
Originally the tournament was scheduled to be held in October this year.
"The failure by Snixer Sports to pay the complete rights fees of the first edition as per the fees and payment schedule of the agreement, and concerns about risks for integrity of the league posed by people connected to Snixer Sports are the reasons for termination that form material breaches of the agreement," the ACB said in a statement.
APL was one of the leagues where ICC's ACU was keeping a close eye on. It is understood that number of approaches were made that were reported by players to the anti-corruption body, including Mohammad Shahzad.
The board has written to the Attorney General's Office of the government to "fully investigate the administrative allegations of corruption in the league".
The first edition of the APL was held between October 5 and 21 in Sharjah, UAE and had players like Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell, Brendon McCullum and Rashid Khan were the icon players for different franchises.
