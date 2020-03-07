Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Potchefstroom SP

07 Mar, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:00 IST

1st T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202018:30 IST

Afghanistan Ride Najibullah Zadran's Brilliance to Beat Ireland in First T20

Indian Premier League spin star Rashid Khan took three wickets as he restricted the Irish after Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shapoor Zadran leaked runs.

AFP |March 7, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
Afghanistan Ride Najibullah Zadran's Brilliance to Beat Ireland in First T20

Afghanistan beat Ireland in their first of three Twenty20s on Friday as Najibullah Zadran smashed an unbeaten 42 in a rain-affected fixture in India.

Ireland, in their 1,000th "capped" match since 1855, made 172 for six as Paul Stirling smashed a quick-fire 60 and fellow opener Kevin O'Brien 35.

Indian Premier League spin star Rashid Khan took three wickets as he restricted the Irish after Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shapoor Zadran leaked runs.

Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz got Afghanistan off to a solid start before offspinner Simi Singh had both leg before for 23 and 28 respectively.

Karim Janat and Asghar Afghan were run out cheaply but Samiullah Shinwari and Shapoor Zadran steadied the ship before rain halted play at 133 for 5 off 15 overs.

This was enough for Afghanistan to be adjudicated the winner by 11 runs under the Duckworth–Lewis method.

Injured Ireland quick Mark Adair was replaced for the series by Shane Getkate, the only change to the squad that secured a 1-1 draw in the West Indies in January.

Ireland's head coach Graham Word was also absent after injuring himself in an accident at home, with Rob Cassell stepping in as acting replacement.

"There's no shying away from the fact that Afghanistan have had our number in T20 Internationals," skipper Andrew Balbirnie said before the match.

"I can't honestly remember the last time we beat them in this format. We've certainly got a point to prove against these guys."

For Afghanistan, left-arm quick Zadran rejoined the squad that includes leg spinner Qais Ahmad, 19, who floored a shocked Andre Russell with a bouncer in the recent Big Bash.

afghanistan vs irelandandrew balbirnieNajibullah ZadranSamiullah Shinwari

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sat, 07 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Potchefstroom SP

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more