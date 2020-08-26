Afghanistan Set to Play First Ever Test Against Australia in December

Afghanistan are set to play their first ever Test in Australia in December this year. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Afghanistan will play a one-off Test against Australia in Perth from December 7, negotiations for which are in the final stages.
The two teams were originally supposed to play a Test in Australia in November after the ICC T20 World Cup. However, with the T20 World Cup postponed due to COVID-19, the schedule has been altered.
With the Indian Premier League 2020 set to end on November 10 in United Arab Emirates, all players arriving at Australia will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Thus, it's likely that Australia and Afghanistan will play in early December.
The game will kickstart Australia's home summer. Following the match, Australia play India in a full series which includes four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.
The Test will be Aghanistan's fifth in the format, after receiving Test status in 2017. They've won two matches, one each against Bangladesh and Ireland, while losing to India and West Indies.
The Test against Australia will not be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, as the league is restricted to the top nine sides.
