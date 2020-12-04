Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman Tests Positive For Covid-19

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has tested positive for Coronavirus. He was tested positive during his quarantine in Queensland, Australia where he has turned up to play for BBL franchise Brisbane Heats.

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has tested positive for Coronavirus. He was tested positive during his quarantine in Queensland, Australia where he has turned up to play for BBL franchise Brisbane Heats.Mujeeb departed from Kabul last week but reported symptoms during his mandatory quarantine period this week, the BBL franchise has informed.

Also read: India vs Aus 1st T20 LIVE

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson has said the Mujeeb's health will be their top priority. The franchise said in a release that the spinner is currently recovering after he was tested positive during the quarantine period in a Queensland hotel. The tournament begins on December 10 and till then he will remain under observation of the local health authorities.

Also read: KL Rahul vs Ashton Agar, Hardik Pandya vs Sean Abbott & Other Key Battles

Earlier in September, he was picked up Brisbane Heats thanks to his sublime form last year at the BBL. Mujeeb was impressive last season, picking up 12 wickets at an economy of just 6.04, the lowest in the tournament. Mujeeb also has experience of playing in the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab and the T20 blast in England for Middlesex.

“I had so much fun playing at Brisbane Heat in my first year that I really wanted to return when the opportunity came," Mujeeb was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "They are great guys and I hope we can push for the finals this season."