Afghanistan Squad against Namibia: Probable XIs For ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super-12, Match 27

With India, Pakistan, and New Zealand being the top three teams, experts had predicted two of these three to qualify for the next round but the performance of Afghanistan in their last game against Pakistan has made everyone take notice of the reality that both T20, the format, and Afghanistan, the team are both unpredictable phenomenons. Although the Mohammad Nabi-led side lost to the favourites Pakistan, it was a thrilling encounter with Afghanistan showing great spirit and potential.

They will now face a weak but confident Namibia, which is coming off three consecutive wins in the tournament. Namibia defeated Scotland in its first game of the Super 12 while it had won its last two games in the first round. Afghanistan however is in a different league, especially after the last game. They had also humiliated the defending Champions West Indies in their warm-up game.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Here are the probable XIs and squads of both the teams for this game and the tournament respectively.

Afghanistan vs Namibia predicted playing XI:

Afghanistan Possible Playing XI: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Namibia Possible Playing XI: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Afghanistan vs Namibia squads:

Afghanistan’s 15-man squad: Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmad Malik, Naveen Ul Haq

Reserves named by Afghanistan Cricket Board for T20 World Cup: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Namibia’s 15-man squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernand Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France, Michau du Preez(WK), Zane Green (WK), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Reserves named by Namibia Cricket Board for T20 World Cup: Mauritius Ngupita

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here