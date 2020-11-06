CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Afghanistan to Form Women's National Team, 25 Players to Be Handed Central Contracts

The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that they are are planning to form a team and hand a group of 25 of the best women's cricketers with a central contract.

Afghanistan to Form Women's National Team, 25 Players to Be Handed Central Contracts

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are all set to form a women's national team. The board on Thursday confirmed that they are are planning to form a team and hand a group of 25 of the best women's cricketers with a central contract.

"To form a national women's team, ACB had organized a training camp for 40 female cricketers out of which 25 were selected and will be awarded central contracts very soon," read the statement.

"The training camp, which was conducted considering Islamic and traditional Afghan values, concluded today. During the camp, which was commenced on 17th October, the players were trained in batting, bowling, fielding, and to strengthen their physical fitness.

"As per ICC requirements, ACB wants to have a women cricket team albeit adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values. ACB also intends to hold a training camp in near future for the women's team in one of the Islamic countries."

The Afghanistan men’s cricket team are placed 10th in both ICC ODIs and T20Is ranking. Cricket has been played in Afghanistan since the mid-19th century, but it was only early in the 21st century that the national team began to enjoy success.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board was formed in 1995 and became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2001 and a member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in 2003.

After nearly a decade of playing international cricket, on 22 June 2017, at an ICC meeting in London, full ICC Membership (and therefore Test status) was granted to Afghanistan and Ireland, taking the number of Test cricket playing nations to twelve.

They are the first country to ever achieve Full Member status after holding Affiliate Membership of the ICC.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches