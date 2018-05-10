Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

Afghanistan to Play Bangladesh in T20 Series in India

AFP | Updated: May 10, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
Afghanistan to Play Bangladesh in T20 Series in India

Afghanistan players celebrate after beating West Indies in ICC World Cup qualifiers final. (Twitter/ICC)

Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for three Twenty20 internationals in India next month, the country's cricket board chief said.

The Afghanistan cricket team, which has had its training base in India since 2015, will play their matches on June 3, 5 and 7 in the northern Indian city of Dehradun.

"ACB is delighted to host Bangladesh for the T20I series in Dehradun in early June which will be a good opportunity for both sides to play competitive cricket," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Atif Mashal said in a statement.

Afghanistan cricket CEO Shafiq Stanikzai said selectors would pick from the pool of players currently taking part in a training camp in India.

"These matches will be important for both sides to gain valuable points in the ICC rankings and the lead-up to the 2020 ICC World Twenty20," Stanikzai said.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said he was looking forward to "a very competitive series".

"Afghanistan have some fine players for this format and they will have the advantage of familiarity with the conditions in Dehradun," he said.

Afghanistan, who became a full ICC member along with Ireland last year, will play the first Test match in their history -- against top-ranked India -- starting June 14 in Bangalore.

Also Watch

2020 ICC World Twenty20AfghanistanbangladeshShafiq StanikzaiT20 Cricket
First Published: May 10, 2018, 10:36 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking