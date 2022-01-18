Afghanistan U-19 vs Papua New Guinea U-19 Live Cricket Score Under-19 World Cup: Live Updates From Diego Martin

Live Score Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Under-19 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of AFG vs PNG Group C Under-19 World Cup match. Diego Martin Sporting Complex will host the crucial clash of the mega ICC tournament. The match is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan’s rise in the senior game has been mirrored at Under 19 level, with the side having reached the quarter-finals in three of the last four editions of the ICC U19 Men’s CWC.

Since first qualifying in 2010, Afghanistan have made it to every tournament since, with the highlight coming in 2018 when a team featuring the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mujeeb Ur Rahman helped them reach the semi-finals before losing to Australia.

This time around, it will be up to spinner Noor Ahmad to provide the experience, as the only survivor from the 2020 squad.

The 17-year-old has been involved in both the Big Bash and the PSL and should provide plenty of support to skipper Suliman Safi.

After Papua New Guinea’s senior men’s team competed at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Under 19 team will make their ninth appearance in the ICC U19 Men’s CWC in the West Indies.

PNG are yet to make it out of the first round of the tournament but of their three previous victories, two have come against Group C opponents.

In 2010, PNG got the better of Afghanistan while two years later they got the better of Zimbabwe.

All-rounder Barnabas Maha will lead the side in the West Indies, having also captained the side during qualification for the 2020 ICC U19 Men’s CWC.

Squads:

Afghanistan U19 Squad: Suliman Safi(c), Mohammad Ishaq(w), Ijaz Ahmad Azad, Suliman Arabzai, Noor Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naveed, Bilal Sayedi, Allah Noor, Bilal Sami, Bilal Ahmad, Khaiber Wali, Nangyalai Khan, Abdul Hadi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Faisal Khan Ahmadzai, Khalel Ahmad, Mohammadullah Najibullah, Naveed Zadran, Shahidullah Hasani

Papua New Guinea U19 Squad: Barnabas Maha(c), Peter Karoho(w), Ryan Ani, Malcolm Aporo, Toua Boe, John Kariko, Sigo Kelly, Karoho Kevau, Rasan Kevau, Christopher Kilapat, Junior Morea, Patrick Nou, Aue Oru, Boio Ray, Katenalaki Singi

