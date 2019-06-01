Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Bristol: Afghanistan Lose Openers Early

WICKET! Cummins strikes now, Hazratullah looks to hit through the covers but the ball goes across with the angle. Zazai gets an outside edge and a simple catch for Alex Carey behind the stumps. Both the openers depart for a duck and Afghanistan are now 5/2.
18:04 (IST)
WICKET! It takes only three balls and Mitchell Starc strikes early for Australia. Late swing and just too good for Shahzad who sees his off-stump go for a toss. They're checking for the no ball but he has something behind the line. Afghanistan are 0/1 after 0.3 overs
17:54 (IST)
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
17:35 (IST)
TOSS: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.
16:49 (IST)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the second game of the day. Its the defending champions Australia who will start their campaign against minnows Afghanistan. We will be getting you all the live updates as they happen from the ground here!
18:23 (IST)
A lucky boundary here for Rahmat Shah as he gets an inside edge which goes all the way for a boundary. Afghanistan will take that though. Cummins concedes six runs there and Afghanistan are now 17/2
18:19 (IST)
This is better from Afghanistan, Shahidi gets a boundary through the covers and then shows some good defensive technique. Both Australian bowlers though looking lethal at the moment, especially with a bit of swing on offer. Afghanistan are 11/2 after 3 overs
18:14 (IST)
Two overs and two wickets, things not looking good for Afghanistan here. Rahmat and Hashmatullah need to rebuild here and stitch together a partnership rather than going for their shots
18:10 (IST)
18:07 (IST)
Excellent start this for Starc. He seems to be on the money right from the first ball here, concedes just 3 runs in his first over and picks up a big wicket. Afghanistan are 3/1 after the 1st over
18:04 (IST)
17:58 (IST)
Both teams are out here for the national anthems and we are just a few minutes away from live action. The conditions are sunny but the likes of Starc and Cummins will still be tough to tackle on this deck for the Afghans!
17:54 (IST)
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan
17:35 (IST)
TOSS: Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.
17:20 (IST)
Australia's bowling already wears a quality look with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa set to play. It will be interesting to see if Australia go in for an additional spinner in Nathan Lyon or go for another pacer in Nathan Coulter-Nile.
17:13 (IST)
For Australia, there will be a problem of plenty if David Warner manages to pass the fitness test on Friday. In that case, Langer will have to look at whether he plays in-form Usman Khawaja at number three or drops him altogether. Coach Justin Langer though has made it clear that Warner gets to play only if he is 100 per cent fit and the team wouldn't wish to take any chance considering the format of the tournament. The return of Steve Smith also bolsters the middle-order and Australia skipper Aaron Finch will be more than pleased to have his services and experience in the showpiece event.
17:06 (IST)
The two put on impressive displays in the game against Pakistan as Nabi picked three wickets and Rashid picked two and Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell has also spoken about how Rashid could be the game-changer for Afghanistan this time round in England. In the batting department, Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib has Hazratullah Zazai and Hashmatullah Shahidi to bank on as the duo showed great composure against Pakistan to chase down 263 despite the presence of quality bowlers in the Pakistan line-up in the form of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.
17:00 (IST)
Despite peaking at the right time, the Australians will be aware that Afghanistan have the ability to rise to the challenge on the world stage. Even though the batting is a cause for concern for the Afghans, they have quality bowlers in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi and the duo can trouble the Australian batsmen if the wickets are dry and take turn. The two put on impressive displays in the game against Pakistan as Nabi picked three wickets and Rashid picked two and Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell has also spoken about how Rashid could be the game-changer for Afghanistan this time round in England.
16:57 (IST)
Defending champions Australia will look to get off to the perfect start when they take on Afghanistan in their opening game of the 2019 World Cup at the County Ground in Bristol on Saturday. While Afghanistan are no match for Australia on paper, they will take confidence from their win against Pakistan in the warm-up encounter.
16:49 (IST)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the second game of the day. Its the defending champions Australia who will start their campaign against minnows Afghanistan. We will be getting you all the live updates as they happen from the ground here!
Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at Bristol: Afghanistan Lose Openers Early
LIVE
AFG vs AUS Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 4, County Ground, Bristol, 01 June, 2019
Afghanistan
18/2
(4.5) RR 3.72
Australia
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
18:23 (IST)
A lucky boundary here for Rahmat Shah as he gets an inside edge which goes all the way for a boundary. Afghanistan will take that though. Cummins concedes six runs there and Afghanistan are now 17/2
18:19 (IST)
This is better from Afghanistan, Shahidi gets a boundary through the covers and then shows some good defensive technique. Both Australian bowlers though looking lethal at the moment, especially with a bit of swing on offer. Afghanistan are 11/2 after 3 overs
18:14 (IST)
Two overs and two wickets, things not looking good for Afghanistan here. Rahmat and Hashmatullah need to rebuild here and stitch together a partnership rather than going for their shots
18:10 (IST)
18:07 (IST)
Excellent start this for Starc. He seems to be on the money right from the first ball here, concedes just 3 runs in his first over and picks up a big wicket. Afghanistan are 3/1 after the 1st over
18:04 (IST)
17:58 (IST)
Both teams are out here for the national anthems and we are just a few minutes away from live action. The conditions are sunny but the likes of Starc and Cummins will still be tough to tackle on this deck for the Afghans!
17:54 (IST)
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan
17:35 (IST)
17:20 (IST)
Australia's bowling already wears a quality look with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa set to play. It will be interesting to see if Australia go in for an additional spinner in Nathan Lyon or go for another pacer in Nathan Coulter-Nile.
17:13 (IST)
For Australia, there will be a problem of plenty if David Warner manages to pass the fitness test on Friday. In that case, Langer will have to look at whether he plays in-form Usman Khawaja at number three or drops him altogether. Coach Justin Langer though has made it clear that Warner gets to play only if he is 100 per cent fit and the team wouldn't wish to take any chance considering the format of the tournament. The return of Steve Smith also bolsters the middle-order and Australia skipper Aaron Finch will be more than pleased to have his services and experience in the showpiece event.
17:06 (IST)
The two put on impressive displays in the game against Pakistan as Nabi picked three wickets and Rashid picked two and Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell has also spoken about how Rashid could be the game-changer for Afghanistan this time round in England. In the batting department, Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib has Hazratullah Zazai and Hashmatullah Shahidi to bank on as the duo showed great composure against Pakistan to chase down 263 despite the presence of quality bowlers in the Pakistan line-up in the form of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.
17:00 (IST)
Despite peaking at the right time, the Australians will be aware that Afghanistan have the ability to rise to the challenge on the world stage. Even though the batting is a cause for concern for the Afghans, they have quality bowlers in Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi and the duo can trouble the Australian batsmen if the wickets are dry and take turn. The two put on impressive displays in the game against Pakistan as Nabi picked three wickets and Rashid picked two and Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell has also spoken about how Rashid could be the game-changer for Afghanistan this time round in England.
16:57 (IST)
Defending champions Australia will look to get off to the perfect start when they take on Afghanistan in their opening game of the 2019 World Cup at the County Ground in Bristol on Saturday. While Afghanistan are no match for Australia on paper, they will take confidence from their win against Pakistan in the warm-up encounter.
16:49 (IST)
