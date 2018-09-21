Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 21, 2018, 12:33 AM IST

Match 6, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 20 September, 2018

Toss won by Afghanistan (decided to bat)

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 136 runs

Man of the Match: Rashid Khan

Live Blog

Highlights

00:29(IST)

Man of The Match, Rashid Khan -

"It was a special day for me and I am really for happy as I contributed in batting, fielding and bowling. I wanted to focus on each and every ball. I had a good practice session. The way they fielded was amazing. We have been working hard on our fielding as it can win the matches for you. I come late to bowl because I can bowl dot balls and put the pressure on the batsmen. Wicket changes here every match so we look to stay positive in our approach. I want to dedicate this award to ex-chairman of Afghanistan cricket Atif Mashal, he has done a lot for Afghanistan cricket."

00:28(IST)

Afghanistan captain, Asghar Afghan - 

"It was a very important game for us. We gave two wickets very easily but Rashid and Naib finshed very well. If we put 230 runs on the board, it will be difficult for the opposition to chase it against us as we have good fielding and extremely good bowling."

00:20(IST)

The post match presentation ceremony is underway. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza is up first -

"I think Afghanistan outplayed us from the 40th over in the first innings. Our batting was not up to the mark and the bowling in last 10 overs was poor. We have to be fresh for tomorrow's big match. It is hard to recover from the heat and back to back matches. Hopefully we will come up with something better tomorrow and play hard. Tamim is going back home. Mushy had a good rest, Mustafizur is coming back from an injury as well so they will play tomorrow since it is a game of consequence."

00:11(IST)

And with that, Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by 136 runs in the sixth match of the Asia Cup.

00:09(IST)

OUT! And that's that. Afghanistan wrap up the innings as Rubel Hossain is out LBW by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The teenager with the first and last wickets of the innings, and Bangladesh is all out for 119 runs in just 42.1 overs. 

00:06(IST)

OUT! What a day Rashid Khan is having. He runs out Abu Hider Rony with an agile effort in the field. He is back in the pavilion for a score of 1 off 11 balls.

23:52(IST)

A maiden from Rashid Khan, nothing much happening in the game and it all looks to be a matter of time before things are wrapped up. Bangladesh are now 112/8 here

23:46(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, this time its Mashrafe who departs for a 11-ball duck. Nabi gets the wicket this time, Mashrafe looks to go for the big hit but only manages to sky that. Aftab almost makes a meal of the catch but manages to hang onto it in the end. Afghanistan are now 110/8

23:40(IST)
23:38(IST)

Rahmat Shah almost gets another wicket here, getting the outside edge of the bat but it doesn't carry through to first slip. Bangladesh are 100/7 with 16 overs left in the innings

23:33(IST)

WICKET! Rahmat Shah comes into the attack and he gets a wicket first ball, Mehidy looks to go for the big heave but gets an outside edge which flies to backward point. Mehidy Hassan departs for 4 and Bangladesh are now 100/7

23:30(IST)

Bangladesh just biding their time here, nothing really happening for them at the moment and it looks as if its only a matter of time. Bangladesh are 98/6 with 32 overs gone.

23:24(IST)

23:21(IST)

WICKET! Rashid Khan with an absolute peach of a delivery, Mahmudullah plays down the wrong line, he had absolutely no clue about that one as it pitches and goes onto hit the off stump. Mahmudullah departs for a painfully slow 27. Bangladesh are 90/6

23:13(IST)

Nabi continues to keep things tight from the other end, Bangaldesh's tactics have been amusing to say the least. They aren't going anywhere with this. They are currently 84/5 after 27 overs

23:10(IST)

23:06(IST)

We've reached the halfway mark in the Bangladesh innings. 25 overs have been bowled, and the score is 84/5.

23:04(IST)

Rashid Khan has taken his 111th wicket in just his 49th ODI match, to become the joint highest wicket taker for Afghanistan in ODIs along with his teammate Mohammad Nabi.

23:00(IST)

OUT! Rashid Khan strikes! The leg-spinner traps Shakib Al Hasan in front of the stumps, this one being bowled at a slightly quicker pace. On the back-foot, Shakib had nowhere to go, and he departs for 32 runs off 55 balls.

22:59(IST)

Gulbadin Naib has bowled his fifth over, and Bangladesh are on 78/4 after 23 overs. The asking rate has climbed up to 6.63 runs per over. With Rashid Khan back into the attack, it's not easy for Mahmudullah and Shakib to get him away.

22:53(IST)

Rashid Khan finally brings himself into the attack in the 22nd over. The asking rate climbs. Rashid has two shouts for LBW, and he takes a review for the second. However, the umpires call remains, and Bangladesh are 72/4 after 22 overs.

22:48(IST)

Bangladesh have finally started to take some initiative if the 21st over is anything to go by. Mahmudullah hits a boundary, and then Shakib attempts to hit one for six. A couple of close calls, however, with the ball landing close to the fielders. 10 runs off the over, Bangladesh is 69/4 after 21 overs.

22:42(IST)

Bangladesh are 58/4 after 19 overs.

22:41(IST)

Another spinner, Samiuallah Shenwari has entered the bowling attack. 45 wickets in 78 matches doesn't scream 'dangerous bowler', but on-field captain Rashid Khan clearly has faith in the right-arm off spinner.

22:38(IST)

Rashid Khan has taken over as the on-field captain of Afghanistan, with Asghar Afghan back in the pavilion for reasons unknown. Mohammad Nabi bowls the 18th over of the innings and keeps things tight as usual. Bangladesh are 56/4 after 18 overs. 

22:35(IST)

Bangladesh are 53/4 after 17 overs. Shakib on 21, and Mahmudullah on 6.

22:34(IST)

Aftab Alam has been brought back in to the attack, but there is still no sign of birthday boy Rashid Khan. Afghan clearly has a few tricks up his sleeve regarding Khan's use. As the run-rate climbs, Khan is a dangerous bowler to take risks against.

22:26(IST)

16 overs are gone, Bangladesh are 52/4, as drinks come on to the ground.

22:25(IST)

Bangladesh are 49/4 after 15 overs. They need a partnership here. No two better batsmen than Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan in this situation for them. 

22:21(IST)

Mahmudullah, facing his first ball of the innings manages a streaky boundary after a thick outside edge takes the ball past the slip region. Well, doesn't matter how they come! Bangladesh have a four to show on the scorecard.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

Image: AP

PREVIEW: On March 1, 2014, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 32 runs in their Asia Cup encounter in Fatullah. Back then, the result was described as an 'upset'. A 'shock'. Bangladesh, having been considered 'minnows' for ages, were now at the receiving end of losing to a lesser team. Four years later, an Afghanistan win is no longer a surprise, shock, or an upset. Not too long ago, Afghanistan even swept Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20I series in Dehradun, their adopted home. Afghanistan have risen so rapidly that they don't even celebrate a victory over Sri Lanka, a country that has won the World Cup once and made it to the final twice, as if it's a massive achievement. Instead, a victory - irrespective of the opposition - is merely what is expected of them. It's with this backdrop that they meet Bangladesh again on September 20 in Abu Dhabi, in a match that doesn't matter much as far as the Asia Cup scenarios are concerned given both sides have qualified to the next round.
Both sides are here after defeating Sri Lanka convincingly. Both batted first, put up competitive totals before their bowlers took over. Bangladesh had a slightly tougher game; they were 1 for 2 at one stage (and also lost Tamim Iqbal to an injury) before Mushfiqur Rahim played one of Bangladesh's best ODI knocks. He scored 144 of 150, and received decent support from Mohammad Mithun (63) as Bangladesh scored 261. Sri Lanka were then shot out for 124 in 35.2 overs, with all bowlers having some fun. Bangladesh will once again look up to Mushfiqur, given they've lost Tamim to a fractured wrist he sustained during the first game. Shakib Al Hasan was bowled by Lasith Malinga for a first-ball duck, and he too will have to step up against a potent bowling attack. When Afghanistan swept Bangladesh in the T20Is in June, they did so through their spin attack. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi are such good bowlers than Afghanistan need only around 220 to 250 to be competitive. That's precisely what they did against Sri Lanka - get 249 with contributions from multiple batsmen, and then bowl out the opposition for 158. Mujeeb, Rashid, Nabi and pacer Gubadin Naib picked up two wickets apiece. Group B was supposed to be the tougher of the two groups in the six-team tournament, but these two sides ensured the qualification scenarios were sealed even before the third game began. It's a dead rubber, but it's also another chance for both sides to show they are as serious contenders for the tournament as the other two sides from the other group.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(capt), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan(capt), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.
