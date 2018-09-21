Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

Man of The Match, Rashid Khan -
"It was a special day for me and I am really for happy as I contributed in batting, fielding and bowling. I wanted to focus on each and every ball. I had a good practice session. The way they fielded was amazing. We have been working hard on our fielding as it can win the matches for you. I come late to bowl because I can bowl dot balls and put the pressure on the batsmen. Wicket changes here every match so we look to stay positive in our approach. I want to dedicate this award to ex-chairman of Afghanistan cricket Atif Mashal, he has done a lot for Afghanistan cricket."