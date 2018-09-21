Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

00:20(IST)

The post match presentation ceremony is underway. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza is up first -

"I think Afghanistan outplayed us from the 40th over in the first innings. Our batting was not up to the mark and the bowling in last 10 overs was poor. We have to be fresh for tomorrow's big match. It is hard to recover from the heat and back to back matches. Hopefully we will come up with something better tomorrow and play hard. Tamim is going back home. Mushy had a good rest, Mustafizur is coming back from an injury as well so they will play tomorrow since it is a game of consequence."