Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match at Abu Dhabi - Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 24, 2018, 1:39 AM IST

Super Four - Match 4, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 23 September, 2018

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs

Man of the Match: Mahmudullah

01:06(IST)

Bangladesh have beaten Afghanistan by 4 runs in the Super Four match at Abu Dhabi.

01:06(IST)

End of the final over and three dot balls is enough for Bangladesh as they win  by 4 runs against Afghanistan. Mustafizur gave away only four runs of that over and managed to get the crucial wicket of Rashid Khan to apply the breaks on Bangladesh. 

01:04(IST)

Five runs of two balls needed in this game after Mustafizur bowls a dot ball on the third ball of the over. That's two dots already in the over. 

01:01(IST)

WICKET: Rashid Khan (5) is caught and bowled by Mustafizur as he tries to lift it over the bowlers head towards the boundary, but did not get the required connection. 

00:59(IST)

Bangladesh have handed the ball to Mustafizur the specialist at these sort of situations. 

00:58(IST)

Eventful penultimate over for Afghanistan. They take 11 runs of the over courtesy the huge Mohammad Nabi six and Shenwari and Rashid Khan's running between the wickets. Afghanistan need 8 runs of the final over. Can they make this happen? Or will Bangladesh take it home? 

00:55(IST)

WICKET: After that six, Mohammad Nabi (38) can't repeat the act and is caught off a full toss at the long off boundary. But it's game on in Abu Dhabi.

00:54(IST)

SIX! Mohammad Nabi is taking the attack to the Bangladeshi bowlers and to one of their best bowlers in Shakib Al Hasan. Brilliant counter attack under pressure

00:53(IST)

Eventful over from Mustafizur with the LBW appeals. But Nabi and Shenwari both managed to pick a boundary each of the bowler along with four runs split between singles and twos. It's going down to the wire. Afghanistan need 19 in 2 overs. 

00:49(IST)

Mustafizur and Bangladesh go for a hopeful review with an LBW call against Shenwari. But the review shows the batsman is safe. 

00:44(IST)

End of the 47th over, and to be fair, this is heating up! Afghanistan have had good over of Mortaza where they took 11 runs thanks to the huge six by Shenwari. Smart batting after that saw Shenwari and Nabi rotate the strike at every possible chance. 32 runs of 3 overs is the equation now. 

00:41(IST)

SIX! Samiullah Shenwari is giving this a good go and won't give up without a fight. He has sent that ball from Mortaza into the stands with some power for a six. Afghanistan need a few more that.

00:39(IST)

End of the 46th over, and Afghanistan are not giving up even though there is little chance of them making the win from here on in. Mustafizur's over goes for 9 runs, which includes five singles and a boundary for Mohammad Nabi. Afghanistan still need 42 off the last four overs. 

00:36(IST)

Small injury worry for Mustafizur as he stops in between his over with cramps and the physio needs to have a look at him. But he seems fine for the time being. One hopes it is not too bad for the young bowler. 

00:30(IST)

Shenwari with a couple of wild swings after that lbw decision. But Afghanistan can only get 6 runs of that Shakib over in the form of three twos for Shenwari. Five overs and 51 runs left in this. 

00:28(IST)

REVIEW! Excellent review on the part of the Afghanistan batsman Samiullah Shenwari. Given LBW of the bowling of Shakib, but takes it upstairs and just about survives. 

00:24(IST)

Fantastic 9th over by Mashrafe Mortaza to take Bangladesh close to the win. Two singles conceded by him but Mortaza took the big wicket of Hashmatullah Shahidi who was threatening to take the game away. Afghanistan are 193/5 after 44 overs. 

00:21(IST)

WICKET: Mashrafe Mortaza comes up with the trump card when needed. He bowled it stump to stump as Hashmatullah Shahidi (71) tried to improvise and was clean bowled. 

00:18(IST)

Great over for Afganistan! Mohammad Nabi has come out with a clear idea. See ball hit ball. He takes Shakib on and hammered him for a six as he returned to the attack. There after both batsmen shared four singles between themselves to make it a 10 run over. Much needed big over in the 43rd over.

00:16(IST)

SIX! Shakib tosses it up in the air, and Mohammad Nabi does not hold back. The ball goes sailing into the crowd over the bowler. 

00:15(IST)

End of the 42nd over, and it is a tight over from the experienced Mortaza. He gave away five runs with four singles and one wide ball. That will show on the required run rate in the final stages. Afghanistan still need 69. Can they take this home? 

00:09(IST)

Seven runs of the 40th over as Shahidi capitalises on a bad ball from Nazmul Islam and sends it to the fine leg boundary to keep the pressure of the asking run rate in check. ALong with that Shahidi and Nabi share three singles to take the score to 176/4. 

00:05(IST)

End of the 40th over and Afghanistan have lost their captain. Asghar managed to his Mortaza for a boundary before perishing as he tried to up the ante. Shahidi and Nabi are at the crease now after that 8 run over. Afghanistan have to score 81 in the last 10 overs. 

00:02(IST)

WICKET: Afghanistan's captain Asghar Afghan (39) looks to go big for a second time in the over, but a leading edge means he is caught at point. Mahmudullah takes a good catch to give Mortaza his first wicket of the match. 

23:59(IST)

Bangladesh have brought Nazmul Islam back into the attack as they look to tie things up in the final overs. He slowed it down along expected lines which did not give the batsmen a chance to go after him. Shahidi's body has taken quite a hammering today but he continues to run the singles and twos along with Asghar. Seven runs of the 39th over to take the score to 161/3. 

23:51(IST)

Mustafizur completes his sixth over and Afghanistan can't get the big shots in yet, but are helped by a couple of wides and three singles. Afghanistan have brought the target down to 96 of 72 balls now. We are in the business end of the match and this could go either way. The odds though favour Bangladesh heavily. 

23:50(IST)

Shahidi continues to hold fort at one end as Asghar gives him company at the other. They've played a risk free game, as much as possible, and not getting wickets has frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers especially after the cracking start they had given themselves.

23:46(IST)

End of another over, and it is a good one for Afghanistan. Mehidy Hasan gives away seven runs as Shahidi looks to attack him and picks up a well hit boundary on the leg side. Shahidi and Asghar take three singles other than the boundary to keep the asking rate under check. After 37 overs Afghanistan still need 101 to win. 

23:43(IST)

Mustafizur completes his fifth over and gave away only five runs. Shahidi took a single to complete his third consecutive half century, before Asghar smashed it to the boundary to keep the pressure off the batsmen. Afghanistan are 142/3 after 36 overs.

23:40(IST)

FIFTY! Hashmatullah Shahidi has dug deep and played a brilliant knock under pressure. Completes a fantastic half-century that has helped dig his team out of trouble against Bangladesh. 

Catch all the live action from the match between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan at the Asia Cup on Cricketnext.com

Preview: Coming off defeats in their first Super Four matches, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will play to keep their chances alive in the 2018 Asia Cup when they take on each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

While Bangladesh received a seven-wicket thumping at the hands of India, Afghanistan fought really hard but Pakistan somehow managed to claim a three-wicket victory.

Things haven't been smooth for Mashrafe Mortaza's men ever since their win against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. Their batsmen have struggled to get going in the last two encounters, and it was largely because of Mushfiqur Rahim (144) and Mohammad Mithun (63) that Bangladesh managed to post a total of 261 against Sri Lanka. However, in their matches against Afghanistan and India, Bangladesh have only managed totals of 119 and 173 respectively, which has been the main reason for their downfall.

After Tamim Iqbal fractured his wrist in the first match, the opening pair of Liton Das and Nazmul Hossain Shanto have failed to provide even decent starts to Bangladesh. As a result, the selectors were forced to add Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes to their squad for the remainder of the tournament. Both the batsmen will arrive in Abu Dhabi by the end of the day and could feature in the playing XI tomorrow.

Bangladesh will also look up to their seasoned campaigners Shakib Al Hasan, Rahim and Mahmudullah to bat with more responsibility and score the major chunk of runs. Their top-order once again failed against India, and if not for a 66-run stand between Mehidy Hasan (42) and Mortaza (26), things could have been worse for Bangladesh.

The likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Mortaza, Shakib and Mehidy have done a decent job in the bowling department but they will need more support from their batsmen, who won't really have it easy versus Afghanistan's formidable bowling attack.

In all three games, Afghanistan have been lucky enough to bat first, and their batsmen have done extremely well to post totals close to 250. Afghanistan's top-three - Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat and Rahmat Shah - have made decent contributions, while hitters like Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan have given them a late surge. Their game plan has been simple - don't lose too many wickets at the start and then capitalise on it late in the innings.

Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 97 against Pakistan, hasn't set the stage on fire but has allowed other batsmen to bat around him. Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan, who hit a blistering 56-ball 67 in the last match, will hope his return to form will provide his team more boost.

The last time these two sides met in the group stage, Bangladesh looked clueless against the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi and were bowled out for just 119, giving Afghanistan a 136-run win. And once again it will all boil down to how Bangladeshi batsmen tackle 'The Trio'.

Squads
Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (capt), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes.

