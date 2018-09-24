Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match at Abu Dhabi - Highlights: As it Happened

23:59(IST)

Bangladesh have brought Nazmul Islam back into the attack as they look to tie things up in the final overs. He slowed it down along expected lines which did not give the batsmen a chance to go after him. Shahidi's body has taken quite a hammering today but he continues to run the singles and twos along with Asghar. Seven runs of the 39th over to take the score to 161/3.