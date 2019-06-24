Afghanistan, who gave India a run for their money, will be aiming to replicate that performance and earn their first win in the ongoing World Cup when they take on Bangladesh at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium on Monday.
After being comprehensively beaten in the first four games, Afghanistan came out with a much-improved performance against tournament favourites England and India.
All the Afghanistan players performed well in the game and the team is expected to go in with the same playing XI for the game against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's batting has been a revelation in this World Cup and has relied mainly on Shakib Al Hasan who is among the top five run-getters of the tournament. After hunting down a target of 322 against West Indies with ease, Bangladesh fought admirably in a 382-run chase against Australia, finishing with an impressive 333/8.
However, it's their bowling which has undone the batsmen's work. They have conceded scores in excess of 320 in each of their last three completed games.
Mehidy Hasan received a blow in the nets but he is expected to be fit for the game. In case he misses out, Mohammad Saifuddin might return.
Afghanistan Playing XI (Probable): Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam, Gulbadin Naib (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Bangladesh Playing XI (Probable): Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan/Mohammad Saifuddin
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Both Teams Likely to be Unchanged
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019
AFG v BANRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019
PAK v NZBirmingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019
IND v WIManchester All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings