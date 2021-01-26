- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, 2021Match Ended259/9(50.0) RR 5.18
IRE
AFG260/3(45.2) RR 5.74
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
Afghanistan Vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Afghanistan Go for Clean Sweep
Afghanistan Vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 26, 2021, 11:44 AM IST
Afghanistan Vs Ireland, LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI
Afghanistan will look to go for the jugular when they take on Ireand in the third and final ODI match of the series. The 'hosts' who are playing the games in Abu Dhabi, have dominated the Irish teams so far with their brilliant all-round display. They have won the first two games already and it needs to be seen whether they can make it 3-0. On the other hand, Ireland landed in UAE with a lot of fanfare but now they are staring at saving their pride. They somehow have to avert a sweep as it can derail their build up to the ODI World Cup in 2023 in India.
A breathless century on his debut from teenage opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped Afghanistan to a 16-run win over Ireland in the first ODI in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.The 19-year-old, who hit a run-a-ball 127, and some late slogging from Rashid Khan, who smashed 55 from 30 balls, took Afghanistan to an imposing 287 for nine from their 50 overs.
Off-spinner Andy McBrine was the pick of the Irish bowlers, picking up 5-29 from his 10 overs.But it proved to be too many for the Irish batsmen who struggled from the start. Lorcan Tucker made a battling 83 but they fell 16 runs short of the target. Afghanistan took 10 points from the match which is the first in the World Cup Super League which serves as part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process.After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Afghanistan got off to a solid start thanks in main to Gurbaz who made his first 50 from 38 balls as he scored the lion's share of an opening partnership of 120 with Javed Ahmadi.
(With agencies)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking