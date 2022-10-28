Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Confident IRE Face AFG at MCG

Live now
Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 07:30 IST
Melbourne
T20 World Cup Super 12 Live Updates, AFG vs IRE: In the 25th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan will take on Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Ireland recorded a stunning win over England in their second match of the Super 12 that has left the Group 1 wide open. And another win will go a long way in helping them move ahead in the race for the semi-finals. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost their Read More
What date T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will take place on October 28, Friday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Ireland be played?
The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
What time will the T20 World Cup match Afghanistan vs Ireland begin?
The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland will begin at 9:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?
Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match?
Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Possible XIs
Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Ireland Predicted Line-up: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Josh Little
