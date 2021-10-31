Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates ICC T20 World Cup 2021: AFG Eye Return to Winning Ways Against Newbies Namibia

Read more

While Afghanistan after their exciting performance against Pakistan surely have all the odds favouring them, Namibia will also eye to make this promising for their side.

Ahead of the 27th match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Namibia; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) take place?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) will be played on Sunday, October 31.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) be played?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) begin?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) match?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) and Namibia (NAM) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and the Jio TV app.

Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) Squads:

Afghanistan’s 15-man squad: Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmad Malik, Naveen Ul Haq

Namibia’s 15-man squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernand Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France, Michau du Preez(WK), Zane Green (WK), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

