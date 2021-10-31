Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates ICC T20 World Cup 2021: AFG Eye Return to Winning Ways Against Newbies Namibia

Live now
Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Score Updates ICC T20 World Cup 2021: The unpredictability of the shortest edition of cricket has given hope to Afghanistan and Namibia, who will face each other on Sunday, to strengthen their chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Read More
After handing defeats to Netherlands and Ireland in the qualifiers, the team has managed to script a memorable win over Scotland in their first Super 12 game. While their bowlers did a good job to restrict Scotland to 109, their batters had to dig deep to chase the target.
Namibia, on the other hand, will hope to continue their historic run. The country which has a population of 2.5 million and only five cricket pitches has surprised everyone in the tournament.
Captain Nabi has asserted that the team’s morale is high going into their third fixture despite the five-wicket loss to Pakistan. “We have only played two games and we won one (against Scotland) and today was a close game, at the end Pakistan won the game. “There are a lot of positive things in this game, we will take the positive things and there are three more games. Inshallah we will do well, the team morale is high,” he said.
Backing their spinners are the Afghan batters, who are playing a fearless brand of cricket reminiscent of the big-hitting West Indies side. Afghanistan went all guns blazing against a strong Pakistan bowling attack. Although they lost wickets at regular intervals, Nabi and Gulbadin Naib added 71 in the last 45 balls to post a challenging total. Had they added 20 runs more to their total, it would have been difficult for Pakistan to chase.
The formidable spin attack’s prowess has been on full display in their first two matches. While they completely bamboozled Scotland in their tournament opener victory, they pushed an in-form Pakistan side to the brink on Friday night.
Afghanistan have proven that they are not a team to be taken lightly. They are armed with a world-class spin attack comprising the likes of Rashid Khan, who has perfected his craft while playing in various T20 leagues around the world, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammad Nabi.
Afghanistan would look to shrug off the defeat against Pakistan and return to winning ways when they take on debutants Namibia, who will be eager to continue their dream run in the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of match 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup. In this match, Group 2 teams, Afghanistan and Namibia will face each other in Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Ahead of the 27th match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Namibia; here is all you need to know:
Afghanistan (AFG) vs Namibia (NAM) Squads:
Afghanistan’s 15-man squad: Mohammad Nabi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmad Malik, Naveen Ul Haq
Namibia’s 15-man squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernand Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France, Michau du Preez(WK), Zane Green (WK), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann
