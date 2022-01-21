Afghanistan vs Netherlands 2022 Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Live Score And Updates, 1st ODI, Afghanistan vs Netherlands, Doha: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the series opening ODI between Afghanistan and Netherlands being played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha today. Dutch captain Pieter Seelar won the coin toss and opted to field first.

Seelar wasn’t sure of how the pitch would play.

“Not quite sure how this pitch will play, having had no warm-up games. So I will look at how this surface plays. There is a lot of inexperience, but that gives some of the younger members a big opportunity to play for the national team, which is a big thing. Looking forward to the series, very excited," Seelar said at the toss.

Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi was happy with the toss saying he wanted to bat first anyway. “I wanted to bat first, so no real complaints. We have a lot of experience, with our spinners playing all around the world. Happy with our preparations for this series, wanting to express it here," Shahidi said.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w), Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vivian Kingma, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmed

