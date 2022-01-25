Afghanistan vs Netherlands 2022 Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI, West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Live Score And Updates, 3rd ODI, Afghanistan vs Netherlands, Doha: Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the third and final ODI between Afghanistan and Netherlands being played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha today. Afghanistan have already won the series by winning the opening two contests and they’ve opted to bat first after winning the toss in the series finale.

When will the 3rd ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Netherlands (NED) start?

The last One Day International of the three-match series will kickstart at 12:30 PM IST on January 25, Tuesday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Netherlands (NED) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

What time will the 3rd ODI match Afghanistan (AFG) vs Netherlands (NED) begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Afghanistan (AFG) vs Netherlands (NED) match?

Afghanistan vs Netherlands match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Afghanistan (AFG) vs Netherlands (NED) match?

Afghanistan vs Netherlands match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hussan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (wk), Colin Ackermann, Saqib Zulfiqar, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt, Brandon Glover

