Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Afghanistan Wait on Rashid After Concussion Test

Taunton: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib revealed leg-spinner Rashid Khan should recover from his head injury in time for his side's next World Cup match.
Rashid was unable to bowl for Afghanistan during their seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand at Taunton on Saturday after being hit on the head by a Lockie Ferguson bouncer in the first innings.
The ball bounced off Rashid's helmet and hit the stumps, but when he left the pitch after being dismissed he looked clearly groggy.
After a first concussion test, it was decided Afghanistan's star bowler wouldn't be able to play on.
But Naib said he already felt better after the match, giving him a chance of recovering to play against South Africa on June 15.
"He's feeling now better. The doctor said don't go to the field but now he's feeling well. So he needed rest. So obviously we have a couple of days. He's fine now," Naib told reporters.
"I asked the physio if he needed rest, some headache. We have a rest of one week for the other game. So now he's feeling well. So he should go to hospital and check for some tests.
"He's well. Afghani people is strong. So it's just a small thing."
