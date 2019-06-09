starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Afghanistan Wait on Rashid After Concussion Test

AFP |June 9, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Afghanistan Wait on Rashid After Concussion Test

Taunton: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib revealed leg-spinner Rashid Khan should recover from his head injury in time for his side's next World Cup match.

Rashid was unable to bowl for Afghanistan during their seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand at Taunton on Saturday after being hit on the head by a Lockie Ferguson bouncer in the first innings.

The ball bounced off Rashid's helmet and hit the stumps, but when he left the pitch after being dismissed he looked clearly groggy.

After a first concussion test, it was decided Afghanistan's star bowler wouldn't be able to play on.

But Naib said he already felt better after the match, giving him a chance of recovering to play against South Africa on June 15.

"He's feeling now better. The doctor said don't go to the field but now he's feeling well. So he needed rest. So obviously we have a couple of days. He's fine now," Naib told reporters.

"I asked the physio if he needed rest, some headache. We have a rest of one week for the other game. So now he's feeling well. So he should go to hospital and check for some tests.

"He's well. Afghani people is strong. So it's just a small thing."

2019 world cupAfghanistanAfghanistan vs New Zealandicc world cup 2019new zealand

Related stories

Watch | We Missed Rashid Khan A Lot: Hassan
Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 10:12 AM IST

Watch | We Missed Rashid Khan A Lot: Hassan

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more