starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Afghanistan vs New Zealand | Jimmy Neesham Heroics Impress Twitter

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 1:12 AM IST
Afghanistan vs New Zealand | Jimmy Neesham Heroics Impress Twitter

Having bowled out Afghanistan for a moderate total of 172, New Zealand were always going to cruise in the chase and the captain led from the front to seal their third win in the ICC World Cup 2019. Earlier after putting Afghanistan into bat, Jimmy Neesham registered his career-best figures as Afghanistan were bowled out for 172.

In the chase, New Zealand lost their two openers early but the pair of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor laid the platform for the seven-wicket win.

Afghanistan vs New Zealandicc world cup 2019jimmy neeshamLockie Ferguson

Related stories

Afghanistan vs New Zealand | Neesham, Ferguson Fire Black Caps to Third Straight Win
Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 1:33 AM IST

Afghanistan vs New Zealand | Neesham, Ferguson Fire Black Caps to Third Straight Win

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more