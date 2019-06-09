Afghanistan vs New Zealand | Jimmy Neesham Heroics Impress Twitter

Having bowled out Afghanistan for a moderate total of 172, New Zealand were always going to cruise in the chase and the captain led from the front to seal their third win in the ICC World Cup 2019. Earlier after putting Afghanistan into bat, Jimmy Neesham registered his career-best figures as Afghanistan were bowled out for 172.
Who had Jimmy Neesham as the Geoff Allott of this World Cup int eh sweep?— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 8, 2019
Who had Jimmy Neesham as the Geoff Allott of this World Cup int eh sweep?
10-1-31-5 for Neesham....best bowling figure of this world cup so far. #CWC19— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 8, 2019
10-1-31-5 for Neesham....best bowling figure of this world cup so far. #CWC19
“Happy with the result yeh but I was just trying to do a job for the team & it ended up being my day. We’ll still need to bat well as they’ve got some quality bowlers,” Jimmy Neesham post his best bowling of 5-31 #NZvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jOS52av6Wh— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 8, 2019
“Happy with the result yeh but I was just trying to do a job for the team & it ended up being my day. We’ll still need to bat well as they’ve got some quality bowlers,” Jimmy Neesham post his best bowling of 5-31 #NZvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jOS52av6Wh
Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson take a combined 9 wickets to dismiss Afghanistan for 172.Afghanistan look a distracted team.#AFGvNZ #CWC19 #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/1zXfZBPSwE— CricBlog (@cric_blog) June 8, 2019
Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson take a combined 9 wickets to dismiss Afghanistan for 172.Afghanistan look a distracted team.#AFGvNZ #CWC19 #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/1zXfZBPSwE
Best figures for Jimmy Neesham in international cricket 🔥Follow all the action LIVE on: https://t.co/e9hIPWxEYu#AFGvNZ #CWC19 #CricketWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/dqNiEEeOwQ— CricketNext (@cricketnext) June 8, 2019
Best figures for Jimmy Neesham in international cricket 🔥Follow all the action LIVE on: https://t.co/e9hIPWxEYu#AFGvNZ #CWC19 #CricketWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/dqNiEEeOwQ
In the chase, New Zealand lost their two openers early but the pair of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor laid the platform for the seven-wicket win.
It's amazing how Kane Williamson flips his bat when the bowler is running in to bowl, like how much time do you have dude. #citizenkane— Varun Parkal (@VarunParkal) June 8, 2019
It's amazing how Kane Williamson flips his bat when the bowler is running in to bowl, like how much time do you have dude. #citizenkane
Ross Taylor is only player who gave Virat Kohli tough fight since ICC CT17!Virat Kohli averaging 81.37 with 2.1 50+ per inningsRoss Taylor averaging 81.10 with 2.0 50+ per inningsAwesome to see Rohit & some other international stars there but impressed to see MacLeod there. pic.twitter.com/tlHFQ1dTvH— Happy🇮🇳 (@Cricketician_) June 8, 2019
Ross Taylor is only player who gave Virat Kohli tough fight since ICC CT17!Virat Kohli averaging 81.37 with 2.1 50+ per inningsRoss Taylor averaging 81.10 with 2.0 50+ per inningsAwesome to see Rohit & some other international stars there but impressed to see MacLeod there. pic.twitter.com/tlHFQ1dTvH
What kind of diet Ross Taylor is on from past 18 months or so, this guy is just scoring run a ball in every outing, DAMN. #CWC19— ᖇƖᘔᗯᗩᑎ ᗩᒪƖ (@PagalBachcha) June 8, 2019
What kind of diet Ross Taylor is on from past 18 months or so, this guy is just scoring run a ball in every outing, DAMN. #CWC19
New Zealand had played 11 ODIs this year prior to this World Cup, all of them against Asian sides - SL, IND and BDESH. Their first four fixtures in this World Cup v SL, BDESH, AFG and IND.— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) June 8, 2019
New Zealand had played 11 ODIs this year prior to this World Cup, all of them against Asian sides - SL, IND and BDESH. Their first four fixtures in this World Cup v SL, BDESH, AFG and IND.
Afghanistan vs New Zealand | Jimmy Neesham Heroics Impress Twitter
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | June 9, 2019, 1:33 AM IST
Afghanistan vs New Zealand | Neesham, Ferguson Fire Black Caps to Third Straight Win
Also Watch
-
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019
AUS v INDThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019
SL v BANBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019
PAK v AUSTaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings