starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 12:ENG VS BAN

live
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Cardiff

8 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 13:AFG VS NZ

upcoming
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

Taunton

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Afghanistan vs New Zealand: ODI Records at The County Ground, Taunton

Nikhil Narain |June 8, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
Afghanistan vs New Zealand: ODI Records at The County Ground, Taunton

The County Ground in Taunton will host the 13th match of the World Cup when New Zealand clash against Afghanistan on June 8th. The home ground of Somerset, Taunton Cricket Ground has a seating capacity of 6500 and hosted its debut ODI in 1983 when England played Sri Lanka in the Prudential World Cup. It has only hosted 3 ODIs and none after 1999.

The Toss Factor

The team winning the toss has won two out of three matches here. There is better insight into what a captain might want to do when the averages are considered. Teams batting first have a whopping average of 42.5 as against teams that chase - 29.32.

01

Venue Details

The overall batting and bowling averages here are 32.23 and 39.02 respectively. The strike rate is 82.42 and there have been three hundreds and six half-centuries at the venue. There have been two 300-plus totals recorded here with the highest being India's massive 373 vs Sri Lanka in 1999 as Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid smashed hundreds in a second wicket partnership of 318.

Ganguly's 183 in that match remains the highest individual score at the Taunton Cricket Ground. In the same game, Dravid made 145 and Robin Singh picked up 5/31, the best bowling figures at the ground.

02

Team Record

New Zealand and Afghanistan have never played at the venue before. England, the hosts, have won their only game here. Sri Lanka are the only international team to play more than one ODI here.

Last Game

The last ODI at this venue witnessed the record-breaking match between Sri Lanka and India in the 1999 World Cup. There has been one other international match here - a T20I between South Africa and England in 2017 which South Africa won by three runs.

2019 world cupicc world cup 2019sourav ganguly tauntonTauntonthe county groundvenue records taunton
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

NZ v AFG
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
3
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
4
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
5
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
6
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more