The County Ground in Taunton will host the 13th match of the World Cup when New Zealand clash against Afghanistan on June 8th. The home ground of Somerset, Taunton Cricket Ground has a seating capacity of 6500 and hosted its debut ODI in 1983 when England played Sri Lanka in the Prudential World Cup. It has only hosted 3 ODIs and none after 1999.
The Toss Factor
The team winning the toss has won two out of three matches here. There is better insight into what a captain might want to do when the averages are considered. Teams batting first have a whopping average of 42.5 as against teams that chase - 29.32.
Venue Details
The overall batting and bowling averages here are 32.23 and 39.02 respectively. The strike rate is 82.42 and there have been three hundreds and six half-centuries at the venue. There have been two 300-plus totals recorded here with the highest being India's massive 373 vs Sri Lanka in 1999 as Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid smashed hundreds in a second wicket partnership of 318.
Ganguly's 183 in that match remains the highest individual score at the Taunton Cricket Ground. In the same game, Dravid made 145 and Robin Singh picked up 5/31, the best bowling figures at the ground.
Team Record
New Zealand and Afghanistan have never played at the venue before. England, the hosts, have won their only game here. Sri Lanka are the only international team to play more than one ODI here.
Last Game
The last ODI at this venue witnessed the record-breaking match between Sri Lanka and India in the 1999 World Cup. There has been one other international match here - a T20I between South Africa and England in 2017 which South Africa won by three runs.
Afghanistan vs New Zealand: ODI Records at The County Ground, Taunton
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019
NZ v AFGTaunton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019
AUS v INDThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019
WI v SARose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings