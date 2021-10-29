Afghanistan vs Pakistan Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup and T20Is: The top two teams in Group 2 table in the Super 12 round – Pakistan and Afghanistan – will take on each other on Friday, October 29, in match number 24 of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The match between the two Asian rivals is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm (IST) and it will be organised at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the previous six editions of the tournament, the Pakistan team have won the World Cup just once during the 2009 edition of the World Cup. On the other hand, Afghanistan made their first appearance in the T20 World Cup in 2010 and they are yet to win the elusive trophy.

In their previous appearances in the marquee tournament, the Afghan team have failed in making a mark for themselves. However, on Friday, when they will go against Pakistan, they will look to shut their doubters by defeating the in-form Babar Azam-led outfit. A win over Pakistan will also increase Afghanistan’s chances of making it to the last four for the first time in the tournament.

Afghanistan are coming into this game after hammering Scotland by 130 runs while Pakistan defeated Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in their last match.

Ahead of today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here are a few stats you must know:

Afghanistan vs Pakistan in T20Is

Afghanistan and Pakistan have played just one T20I match against each other so far and the Men in Green won the solitary game.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

The two teams are yet to face each other in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, they have faced each other once in fifty overs WC during the 2019 ODI World Cup. Pakistan had won their only World Cup tie against each other.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan in ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan are occupying third place while Afghanistan are placed at the seventh spot in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings.

