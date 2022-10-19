CHANGE LANGUAGE
AFG vs PAK Live Score Warm-up Match T20 World Cup 2022, Brisbane: Shaheen Afridi Bags Two; Afghanistan Rocked Early

AFG vs PAK Live Score Warm-up Match T20 World Cup 2022, Brisbane: Shaheen Afridi Bags Two; Afghanistan Rocked Early

Afghanistan vs Pakistan warmup match Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of AFG vs BRISBANE Warmup match from Perth. Also, check the Afghanistan vs Pakistan warmup match scorecard

By: Cricketnext Staff

Vineet Ramakrishnan

News18.com

Last Updated: October 19, 2022, 08:27 IST

Brisbane

babar azam plays a shot

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Score and Latest Updates, Warm Up Match AFG vs PAK: Afghanistan will look to finish their T20 World Cup preparations on a winning note when they face Pakistan on Wednesday. The warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. The two teams had last faced each other at the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in September. The Babar Azam-led side had clinched

Key Events

Key Events
Oct 19, 2022 09:01 IST

AFG vs PAK Live Score Warm-up Match T20 World Cup 2022, Brisbane: Afghanistan 3 Down

Haris Rauf in to the act! Short one, and Darwish Rasooli perishes for 3. #AFG 19/3 in 4.3 — OUT! Haris Rauf gets the wicket! Back of a length from Haris Rauf, outside off. Darwish Rasooli moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily, and is caught by Mohammad Nawaz.

Oct 19, 2022 08:52 IST

AFG vs PAK Live Score Warm-up Match T20 World Cup 2022, Brisbane

Ibrahim Zadran with a fantastic shot off Naseem Shah — FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ibrahim Zadran gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

Oct 19, 2022 08:51 IST

AFG vs PAK Live Score Warm-up Match T20 World Cup 2022: Afridi has his second

Hazratullah Zazai does not stand a chance against Shaheen Shah Afridi – OUT! Bowled. Yorker, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Hazrat Zazai pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps.

Oct 19, 2022 08:43 IST

WICKET! Shaheen Shah Afridi Starts with a Banger - AFG 1/1 in 1

OUT! LBW. Yorker, on line. Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. Pakistan appeal, the umpire agrees, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz has to go. AFG 1/1 in 1

Oct 19, 2022 08:35 IST

TOSS: Pakistan win toss and opt to field first vs Afghanistan

Oct 19, 2022 08:33 IST

Afghanistan vs Pakistan live cricket score warm up match AFG vs PAK 2022

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Warm-up game between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Brisbane Cricket Stadium, Brisbane

a nail-biting one-wicket victory in that game to qualify for the final.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Coming back to the T20 World Cup warm-up games, Afghanistan displayed a terrific bowling in their first practice match to clinch a resounding 62-run victory against Bangladesh. Batting first, Afghanistan posted 160 runs losing seven wickets. Later, Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged three wickets to restrict Bangladesh to a paltry total of 98.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had to endure a six-wicket defeat at the hands of England, in their first warm-up game.

Ahead of Wednesday’s T20 World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place on October 19, Wednesday.

Where will the T20 World Cup warm-up match Afghanistan vs Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup warm-up match Afghanistan vs Pakistan begin?

The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Afghanistan vs Pakistan match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan match?

Afghanistan vs Pakistan match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran , Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rashid Khan

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi

