Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 24 Live Coverage on Live TV Online: The two Asian rivals – Afghanistan and Pakistan – are set to cross swords with each other in the 24th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Friday, October 29. The match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International stadium and it is slated to begin at 07:30 pm (IST). The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for Afghanistan and Pakistan and the game could also be live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar.

Pakistan will head into this game on a high note, having defeated bitter rivals India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in their first two games. The Babar Azam-led outfit has already placed one foot in the semi-finals and one win against Afghanistan will further solidify their agenda to achieve the same.

The Afghanistan squad, on the other hand, will head into this game on the back of a thumping 130-run win over Scotland and they will look to make it two in a row against Pakistan.

Ahead of the 24th match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) start?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) will be played on Friday, October 29.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) match.

How do I watch Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) match online?

The match between Afghanistan (AFG) and Pakistan (PAK) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Afghanistan (AFG) vs Pakistan (PAK) probable playing XIs:

Afghanistan Possible Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan Possible Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

